Next-generation MRD test with detection sensitivity across major tumor types at 1 part per million or below

Latest innovation from Guardant Health completes a comprehensive portfolio for precision cancer management

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the U.S. clinical launch of Guardant Reveal® Ultra, a new molecular residual disease (MRD) platform for solid tumors offering personalized, ultra-sensitive detection of residual cancer. Built on Guardant’s Smart Platform, Reveal Ultra incorporates tumor-informed, patient-specific genomic alterations to provide one of the most advanced and actionable views of MRD.

Validated on thousands of clinical samples, Guardant Reveal Ultra has demonstrated detection sensitivity of 1 part per million (ppm) or below across major tumor types. The test incorporates patient-specific alterations from thousands of genomic targets spanning all major variant classes, including structural variants. Guardant Reveal Ultra has also been validated with tissue samples containing as little as 5% tumor cellularity, significantly below the typical industry requirement of 20%, enabling testing across a broader range of clinical specimens.

“Reveal Ultra opens a new frontier in MRD detection,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “While detecting cancer at one part per million has become an important benchmark, what truly matters is delivering that level of sensitivity reliably across real clinical samples and a broad range of tumor types. Reveal Ultra was built to meet that challenge, bringing extraordinary precision to everyday clinical practice and advancing our ability to track and manage each patient’s cancer throughout their journey.”

Guardant Reveal Ultra is designed as a connected experience, enabling physicians the option of a direct path from MRD detection to clinical action through Guardant360® Liquid. Together with Guardant Reveal®’s best-in-class tissue-free MRD detection and therapy monitoring capabilities, and Guardant360 Liquid and Guardant360® Tissue for comprehensive genomic profiling, Guardant Reveal Ultra completes Guardant’s precision oncology portfolio. These solutions work hand-in-hand to support physicians in selecting therapies, monitoring treatment response, detecting residual disease, and managing cancer throughout the patient journey.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Zarak Khurshid

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Meaghan Smith

press@guardanthealth.com