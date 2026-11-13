GH Research Announces Appointment of Vanina Popova, MD, as Chief Development Officer

Dr. Popova will lead the clinical development of GH001 as the company advances toward pivotal programs in TRD and PPD

Brings more than 20 years of global pharmaceutical R&D experience at Johnson & Johnson across clinical operations, clinical development, regulatory strategy, and neuroscience portfolio leadership

Clinical lead in the Spravato® (esketamine) program, where she led TRANSFORM-2, one of the pivotal Phase 3 trials that supported its approval in TRD, and was lead author of the trial publication



DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today announced the appointment of Vanina Popova, MD, as Chief Development Officer, to lead the clinical development of GH001 into our pivotal programs in treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and postpartum depression (PPD).

“We are very pleased to appoint Vanina as our Chief Development Officer. She brings extensive experience and insight from late-stage clinical development in TRD,” said Dr. Velichka Valcheva, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Popova joins GH Research from Johnson & Johnson, where she spent more than 20 years in Neuroscience, starting with 12 years in global clinical operations before moving into clinical development. As a clinical lead in the Spravato® (esketamine) program, she led TRANSFORM-2, one of the pivotal Phase 3 trials that supported the approval of Spravato® in TRD, and was lead author of its publication in The American Journal of Psychiatry. She was also involved in the early design of the esketamine monotherapy trial and is a co-author of its publication in JAMA Psychiatry, as well as of other publications from the esketamine program. More recently, she held clinical leadership roles across other neuroscience programs, contributing to global development strategy, innovative trial designs and regulatory planning. Throughout her career, she has combined scientific and strategic leadership with hands-on experience of running complex international clinical programs.

“I have spent much of my career working to bring new treatments to people living with depression, and I know how many patients are still not helped by the options available today. The clinical results with GH001, and its potential to address this significant unmet need, are what drew me to GH Research. I look forward to leading the next stage of clinical development as we take GH001 into pivotal programs in TRD and PPD,” said Dr. Popova.

About GH Research PLC

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary mebufotenin therapies for the treatment of patients with TRD.

About GH001

Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that GH001 has the potential to change the way TRD is treated today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the design, initiation, timing and progress of our pivotal programs for GH001 in TRD and postpartum depression; and the therapeutic potential of GH001. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to attract and retain key personnel, including Dr. Popova; the risk that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may not agree with the design of our pivotal programs, or may require different doses, endpoints or trial designs, or additional nonclinical or clinical data, before we can commence or complete our pivotal programs; the risk that we may not be able to initiate or complete our pivotal programs on the timelines we are targeting or at all; the risk that the results of our Phase 2 trials may not be replicated in our pivotal programs; the risk that future clinical trials of GH001 are placed on clinical hold by the FDA; and those other risks described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. No assurance can be given that such future results, plans, or expectations or targets will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Magnus Halle

GH Research PLC

investors@ghres.com