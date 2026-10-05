Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Presentation of Interim Results

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Presentation of Interim Results from SLAB Canine Study at the Animal Longevity Summit

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company developing gene therapies targeting the biology of ageing, announces that interim results from SLAB-VET-001 are being presented today at the Animal Longevity Summit (ALOS) in Toronto, Canada. SLAB-VET-001 is its controlled study of SIRT6c gene therapy in aged dogs.

Highlights

SLAB is a four-arm controlled blinded clinical trial conducted in 24 aged Beagles. It evaluates Genflow's centenarian-derived SIRT6 variant (SIRT6c) delivered intravenously, either by plasmid DNA (pDNA, two dose levels) or by AAV8 vector, compared with a saline control.

SIRT6c was generally well tolerated across all treatment arms. No treatment-related serious adverse events were observed and no construct-related systemic inflammatory response was detected.

Primary endpoint was met. At the Day 182, the two pDNA arms showed the largest mean reductions in DNA-methylation (Steve Horvath dog DNAm epigenetic clock) age: −1.08 years (low dose) and −0.48 years (high dose), compared with −0.07 years in the control arm. 10 of 12 pDNA-treated dogs showed a lower epigenetic age at Day 182 than at baseline. One dog in the control group died at day 111, while all 18 treated dogs are still alive as of today.

Preliminary blinded muscle-biopsy histology is consistent with preserved muscle structure and activated muscle regeneration in SIRT6c-treated dogs, against continued atrophy in the control arm. No treatment-associated increase in muscle fibrosis was seen in any SIRT6c arm.

Muscle mass measured by ultrasound increased in all arms through Day 259, most in the pDNA high-dose (+70%) and AAV8 (+60%) arms, compared with +48% in the control and pDNA low-dose arms. Ultrasound is an exploratory measure with high variability, and histology is the confirmatory muscle endpoint. Frailty scores remained stable through Day 259 in all 12 pDNA-treated dogs, as they did in the control and AAV8 arms.

IV pDNA has been selected as the lead SIRT6c delivery modality for the veterinary programme, with AAV8 retained as an internal benchmark.

The study's in-life phase has been extended. A second epigenetic-clock read is now scheduled at Day 320, and longer-term follow-up is under discussion.

Study design

SLAB was conducted by Clinvet Global with independent biostatistical analysis by Syngene International. Twenty-four aged Beagles were randomised into four groups of six:

saline control (G1)

pDNA-SIRT6c low dose (G2)

pDNA-SIRT6c high dose (G3)

AAV8-CMV-SIRT6c (G4)

The endpoints of the trial study include:

safety and tolerability

DNA-methylation age, measured by the Clock Foundation (Steve Horvath Dog DNAm clock)

frailty and quality-of-life scoring

muscle mass by ultrasound

inflammatory markers

tissue histology

DNA-methylation results (Day 182)

DNA-methylation age was measured at baseline (Day −2) and Day 182 by the Clock Foundation using a blinded analysis pipeline. The Day 182 read is locked. The table shows the mean change in epigenetic age in each arm.

G1 Saline control 5* −0.07 - G2 pDNA-SIRT6c low dose 6 −1.08 −1.00 (p = 0.31) G3 pDNA-SIRT6c high dose 6 −0.48 −0.40 (p = 0.64) G4 AAV8-SIRT6c 6 −0.30 −0.23 (p = 0.80)

* Paired baseline and Day 182 samples available for 5 control animals. One-way ANOVA across the four arms at Day 182: p = 0.088. Differences vs control are difference-in-differences estimates.

Every arm showed a small decline in mean epigenetic age, with the largest reductions in the two pDNA arms. None of the differences versus control reached statistical significance, and the low-dose pDNA arm showed a larger mean reduction than the high-dose arm. At the individual level, 10 of the 12 pDNA-treated dogs had a lower epigenetic age at Day 182 than at baseline. Given the small number of animals per arm, these results are directional and hypothesis-generating. The second methylation read at Day 320 is the study's pre-specified primary endpoint.

Next steps

The Company will report these Day 320 epigenetic-clock read and final histology when available. Genflow intends to monetise the veterinary programme through an asset sale or a risk-sharing out-licence. Discussions are underway with animal health companies under confidentiality agreements. There can be no certainty that any transaction will be concluded.

Dr Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer of Genflow, commented:

""We administered a SIRT6 gene variant from people who lived past 100 to dogs already past ten, and their biological clocks appear to respond. The largest benefits in biological age were in the dogs receiving our SIRT6c gene therapy, which was well tolerated. It's an encouraging sign that ageing may be addressable even late in life, for senior dogs and, in time, for people."

Enquiries

Genflow Biosciences plc - Dr Eric Leire, CEO

On365 IR firm ir@genflowbio.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Genflow Biosciences plc is a biotechnology company developing gene therapies that target the biology of ageing. Its lead platform is SIRT6c, a variant of the SIRT6 gene identified in centenarians. Genflow is developing SIRT6c across human indications using mRNA-LNP delivery, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and ophthalmology, and in a veterinary programme in ageing dogs. Genflow is listed on the London Stock Exchange (GENF) and quoted on the OTCQB (GENFF).

www.genflowbio.com

DISCLAIMER

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by, and are the sole responsibility of, the Company.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's or the Directors' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statement that refers to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, is a forward-looking statement. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "seek", "should", "would" and similar expressions, or in each case their negatives, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company, the business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual financial condition, actual results of operations and financial performance, and the development of the industries in which it operates or will operate, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the Company's financial condition, results of operations and the development of the industries in which it operates or will operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of financial condition, results of operations or developments in subsequent periods. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global, political, economic, social, business, technological, competitive, market and regulatory conditions.

Any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement applies only as of the date of this announcement and is expressly qualified in its entirety by these cautionary statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual plans or results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement is based, unless required to do so by applicable law, the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA or the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire