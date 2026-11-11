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Genetix Biotherapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc., the commercial leader in genetic medicine for rare disease with a focus on hematology, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Monday, November 16, at 2:30 p.m. GMT.



David Meek, Chief Executive Officer of Genetix, will provide the first public update on the Company's rapid transformation into a scalable, profitable commercial enterprise, highlighting continued commercial momentum, growth trajectory, and strategic priorities.

About Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc.
Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. is a privately held, commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of genetic medicine. With more than 30 years of experience, Genetix is dedicated to delivering transformative, one-time treatments for patients with rare disease, with a focus on hematology. The company has three FDA-approved gene addition cell therapies for sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia, and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, designed to treat the underlying cause of disease with a single dose and deliver durable clinical benefit. Genetix is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Website: www.genetixbiotx.com


Contacts

For media inquiries:
Adrian Chaisson
adrian.chaisson@GenetixBioTx.com

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