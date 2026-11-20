With same-day first visits available in most cases, General Medicine's pathway is designed to deliver answers and clear next steps in weeks instead of months for people experiencing memory concerns.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Medicine, a healthcare store founded by the team behind PillPack and Amazon Pharmacy, today launched a memory care pathway to help people experiencing memory concerns evaluate their options faster. General Medicine is one of the independent care options for memory care available on Lilly's website.

People can book an online visit at General Medicine’s memory care page and bring a care partner to any visit. The typical copay for an initial visit is $25 with insurance, and prices for visits, labs, and other next steps are shown up front. General Medicine accepts insurance, including Medicare nationwide and Medicaid in a growing number of states.

"There's a big gap between the Alzheimer's disease care options that exist and what people can actually get," said TJ Parker, CEO of General Medicine. "It takes too many appointments in too many places, and it's hard to see what any of it costs. This is the kind of problem we built General Medicine to solve. The approach that makes routine care simple, where you see the price and book it in one place, is the same one we use for something as complicated as an early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease evaluation."

A memory care pathway built for faster answers

There are now Alzheimer's disease therapies approved for early symptomatic stages of the disease, so getting answers quickly is important. A recent survey of 150 neurology clinics in JAMA Network Open found an average quoted wait time of nearly 18 weeks for a first appointment about memory concerns[1]. A 2025 meta-analysis also found that people wait about 3.5 years on average from first experiencing symptoms to receiving a dementia diagnosis[2]. Once individuals progress to moderate or severe dementia, treatment options are more limited, and patients experience greater dependence on others. It is estimated that as many as 3,000 Americans with Alzheimer's disease progress from the mild stage of disease to the moderate or severe stages every day[3].

General Medicine built a holistic pathway to get to an actionable next step as quickly as possible. General Medicine's clinicians start the evaluation at the first visit and recommend only the tests a person's situation calls for (cognitive assessments, lab work, and/or imaging). Recently FDA-cleared assays are making it even easier to get the right workup faster. In some cases a clinician can reach a clear answer from a cognitive assessment and blood work, without the need for a confirmatory positron emission tomography (PET) scan. When needed, a neurologist can review a case by e-consult, which gets people to answers and options faster. When a step needs to happen in person, such as a necessary brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or specialist visit, General Medicine books it and shows prices, locations, and open times up front, while following up after to keep care moving forward.

"People who are worried about their memory usually have the same first question: where do I even start?" said Dr. Pallabi Sanyal-Dey, Medical Director at General Medicine. "The answer is a careful evaluation, and new science has made that evaluation more accessible. For certain people with memory symptoms, a blood test can now help show whether Alzheimer's disease pathology is present, and for some people diagnosed early, new treatments may be available. A generalist working with a neurologist can do much of that initial work: checking for treatable causes, testing memory, and ordering the right tests. What people need is an easy place to begin and a clear sense of what comes next. That's what we built."

If someone may be a candidate for treatment, the clinician walks through the options, including costs, and General Medicine arranges the in-person care and access to medication if they choose to pursue it. The clinician also addresses other issues that may affect memory and thinking, such as sleep, hearing, mood, and heart health, and helps support the people close to them. The pathway is not tied to any specific treatment.

Key facts

What: A memory care pathway website

A Starting point: A memory workup visit, typically a $25 copay with insurance. First visits are available the same day in most cases.

A memory workup visit, typically a $25 copay with insurance. First visits are available the same day in most cases. How it works: A clinician recommends the evaluations that fit, building on existing results. A neurologist can review a case by e-consult when it helps. If indicated, an FDA-cleared p-tau217 blood test is ordered to help identify amyloid pathology in certain adults who already have memory or thinking symptoms. In-person visits and scans are ordered as necessary.

A clinician recommends the evaluations that fit, building on existing results. A neurologist can review a case by e-consult when it helps. If indicated, an FDA-cleared p-tau217 blood test is ordered to help identify amyloid pathology in certain adults who already have memory or thinking symptoms. In-person visits and scans are ordered as necessary. In-person steps: People compare prices, locations, and open times, and General Medicine books them and follows up to review results.

People compare prices, locations, and open times, and General Medicine books them and follows up to review results. Insurance: In-network with most insurance, including Medicare nationwide and Medicaid in a growing number of states.

In-network with most insurance, including Medicare nationwide and Medicaid in a growing number of states. Who and where: Adults in all 50 US states.

To learn more or book a memory workup visit, go to General Medicine’s memory care page.

About General Medicine

General Medicine powers a nationwide healthcare store where customers can search, compare, and buy care, see insurance and cash prices before deciding, and get guidance from a licensed clinician. Its catalog includes more than 2,900 products and services across medications, labs, telehealth, specialist e-consults, and select in-person visits and procedures. General Medicine was founded in 2023 by TJ Parker, Elliot Cohen, and Ashwin Muralidharan and launched nationwide in May 2025. The company is based in San Francisco with offices in Boston.

[1] Knox JC, Chen Y, Pruzin JJ. Wait Times for Initial Cognitive Care Appointments. JAMA Netw Open. 2026;9(10):e2639836. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.39836

[2] Orgeta V, et al. Time to Diagnosis in Dementia: A Systematic Review With Meta-Analysis. International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry. 2025.

[3] Naber J. Alzheimer’s Disease Severity Progression: Prevalent Population Estimates Over Time. Milliman white paper, commissioned by Eli Lilly and Company. June 2023.

Media contact: press@generalmedicine.co

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SOURCE General Medicine