GE HealthCare expands global collaborations to help define the future of photon-counting CT with Photonova™ Spectra

Seven highly respected institutions across three continents will evaluate the clinical applications, quantitative imaging and diagnostic capabilities of GE HealthCare’s next-generation photon-counting CT across diverse clinical settings and care areas

These efforts follow Photonova™ Spectra’s CE Mark, U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency regulatory approval, marking the next phase of clinical adoption

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced an expansion of its global clinical and research collaborations to advance Photonova Spectra,i the company's next-generation photon-counting CT system. Following recent global regulatory clearances, leading academic hospitals and research institutions across North America, Europe and Asia are beginning structured evaluations of Photonova Spectra to further define its clinical utility, optimize imaging protocols and explore new opportunities in quantitative imaging and spectral CT.

Photonova Spectra is GE HealthCare's next-generation photon-counting CT system powered by the company's proprietary Deep Silicon detector technology. Designed to deliver ultra-high definition (UHD) and spectral imaging through a one-scan, universal workflow, the system combines high spatial resolution with advanced material characterization capabilities. As a result, Photonova Spectra creates new opportunities to advance quantitative imaging, tissue characterization, spectral biomarker research opportunities and simplified imaging protocols.

"Deep Silicon photon-counting CT has the potential to change not only what clinicians can see, but what they can understand from every scan – creating new possibilities for early detection, personalized care and diagnostic confidence," shared Chad Rowland, Executive Director, Global CT, GE HealthCare. "Realizing that potential requires close collaboration with the research and clinical community. By working alongside leading healthcare institutions around the world, we're generating the clinical evidence and real-world experience needed to help define the future of photon-counting CT and ultimately improve care for patients."

Leading institutions expand Photonova Spectra’s research network

Through structured clinical and research programs, a global network of healthcare institutions will evaluate Photonova Spectra across a broad range of clinical applications, assessing image quality, spectral performance, workflow efficiency and diagnostic utility while exploring new opportunities in quantitative imaging, material characterization and ultra-high resolution diagnostics.

These collaborations bring together academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and research institutions with expertise in cardiovascular imaging, quantitative imaging, medical physics and translational research. Their work is intended to generate clinical and technical evidence, expand scientific understanding of Deep Silicon photon-counting CT and provide insights that can inform the continued evolution of Photonova Spectra.

Keio University Hospital (Tokyo, Japan): One of Japan's premier academic medical centers and a leader in advanced diagnostic imaging and translational research. Researchers will explore quantitative and spectral imaging techniques and emerging clinical applications to better understand Photonova Spectra's potential across future clinical and research use cases.





(Tokyo, Japan): One of Japan's premier academic medical centers and a leader in advanced diagnostic imaging and translational research. Researchers will explore quantitative and spectral imaging techniques and emerging clinical applications to better understand Photonova Spectra's potential across future clinical and research use cases. Centro Cardiologico Monzino IRCCS - Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (Milan, Italy): An internationally recognized cardiovascular research and specialty hospital. Investigators will assess Photonova Spectra in cardiovascular imaging while exploring opportunities for quantitative assessment, tissue characterization and workflow considerations relevant to cardiac imaging.



"Cardiovascular disease remains one of the world's leading health challenges, underscoring the need for imaging technologies that enable more informed clinical decision-making," said Professor Gianluca Pontone, Deputy Scientific Director; Director of the Department of Perioperative Cardiology and Cardiovascular Imaging; and Co-Director of the Sport Cardiology Unit, Centro Cardiologico Monzino IRCCS. "We're excited to work alongside GE HealthCare to better understand how Photonova Spectra can generate new clinical insights and help support more personalized cardiovascular care."





(Milan, Italy): An internationally recognized cardiovascular research and specialty hospital. Investigators will assess Photonova Spectra in cardiovascular imaging while exploring opportunities for quantitative assessment, tissue characterization and workflow considerations relevant to cardiac imaging. "Cardiovascular disease remains one of the world's leading health challenges, underscoring the need for imaging technologies that enable more informed clinical decision-making," said Professor Gianluca Pontone, Deputy Scientific Director; Director of the Department of Perioperative Cardiology and Cardiovascular Imaging; and Co-Director of the Sport Cardiology Unit, Centro Cardiologico Monzino IRCCS. "We're excited to work alongside GE HealthCare to better understand how Photonova Spectra can generate new clinical insights and help support more personalized cardiovascular care." Universitätsspital Zürich (Zürich, Switzerland): One of Switzerland’s leading academic medical centers, with internationally recognized expertise in cardiac and hybrid imaging. A research-focused team from its Department of Nuclear Medicine will evaluate Photonova Spectra for coronary CT angiography (CCTA), focusing on how radiation dose can be optimized while maintaining diagnostic performance. The collaboration will also generate clinical and technical insights to help refine imaging protocols, applications and workflow.



“Photon-counting CT offers exciting opportunities to advance coronary imaging by combining high spatial resolution with spectral information,” said Professor Philipp Kaufmann, Director of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Universitätsspital Zürich. “We aim to determine how best to translate these capabilities into robust, dose-efficient CCTA protocols that support confident clinical decision-making.”





(Zürich, Switzerland): One of Switzerland’s leading academic medical centers, with internationally recognized expertise in cardiac and hybrid imaging. A research-focused team from its Department of Nuclear Medicine will evaluate Photonova Spectra for coronary CT angiography (CCTA), focusing on how radiation dose can be optimized while maintaining diagnostic performance. The collaboration will also generate clinical and technical insights to help refine imaging protocols, applications and workflow. “Photon-counting CT offers exciting opportunities to advance coronary imaging by combining high spatial resolution with spectral information,” said Professor Philipp Kaufmann, Director of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Universitätsspital Zürich. “We aim to determine how best to translate these capabilities into robust, dose-efficient CCTA protocols that support confident clinical decision-making.” University of Wisconsin–Madison (Madison, Wisconsin): A globally recognized public research institution known for pioneering work in medical physics and quantitative imaging. Researchers have renewed their collaboration





(Madison, Wisconsin): A globally recognized public research institution known for pioneering work in medical physics and quantitative imaging. Researchers have Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, California): A leading academic medical center renowned for translating scientific discovery into clinical practice. Its multidisciplinary research team has expanded its collaboration



"Our collaboration with GE HealthCare has given our researchers an opportunity to explore how photon-counting CT can be applied across a range of technical and clinical questions,” said Adam Wang, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and, by courtesy, Electrical Engineering, Stanford University. “We’re excited to continue our work with Photonova Spectra, building on our experience in reconstruction, image analysis and human-subject research to further investigate the capabilities of photon-counting CT and where it may create new opportunities for clinical practice and scientific discovery."

These new and expanding relationships build upon those GE HealthCare established following the photon-counting CT system's CE Mark:

UZ Brussel – Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Brussels, Belgium): A leading European academic medical center, whose team is evaluating Photonova Spectra's advanced cardiac imaging capabilities, including coronary assessment and functional analysis, while generating clinical evidence and refining imaging protocols for routine cardiovascular care.





(Brussels, Belgium): A leading European academic medical center, whose team is evaluating Photonova Spectra's advanced cardiac imaging capabilities, including coronary assessment and functional analysis, while generating clinical evidence and refining imaging protocols for routine cardiovascular care. Rigshospitalet (Copenhagen, Denmark): Denmark's largest academic hospital and a leading university hospital for highly specialized diagnostics and treatments. Its researchers are investigating broad clinical applications for photon-counting CT, including pediatric and low-dose imaging, tissue characterization and the use of spectral information in complex clinical cases.

Across this global research network, GE HealthCare engineers, scientists and product specialists will work alongside collaborating institutions to translate scientific evidence and real-world clinical experience into future product enhancements. By continuously incorporating insights from leading clinicians and researchers, these collaborations will help shape the future evolution of Photonova Spectra while advancing the broader field of photon-counting CT.

For more information about Photonova Spectra, visit gehealthcare.com.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

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___________________________ i Photonova Spectra is CE marked and 510(k) cleared with the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in all regions.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Margaret Steinhafel

Global Communications Director, Molecular Imaging, Computed Tomography & X-ray

M +1 608 381 8829

margaret.steinhafel@gehealthcare.com