New and enhanced CT systems – including Revolution Altitude platform, Revolution Ascend platform, Revolution Apex platform and Photonova Spectra – introduce a streamlined CT ONE user experience and expand advanced imaging capabilities across the portfolio, including spectral imaging and deep learning image reconstruction

Expanded AI-enabled workflow tools and advanced visualization applications within the AW ONE ecosystem are designed to simplify exams from scan planning through image review

Connected technologies and scalable system configurations aim to help healthcare providers manage imaging operations and adapt to evolving clinical needs

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In anticipation of the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) 2026 Annual Meeting, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today introduced a new imaging system and expanded workflow capabilities across its computed tomography (CT) portfolio, advancing its approach to connecting image acquisition, reconstruction and clinical review.

The enhancements include the introduction of the new Revolution™ Altitude CT platform;i expanded imaging capabilities for the Revolution Ascend and Revolution Apex platforms; and the new CT ONE User Interface, designed to simplify scanner operation and support more intuitive workflows for technologists. The company is also expanding AI-enabled automation and advanced visualization capabilities across its AW ONE ecosystem.ii These advancements complement GE HealthCare's broader CT portfolio, including Photonova™ Spectra, its photon-counting CT system, which has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CE marking.

As imaging departments navigate growing clinical demands and operational pressures, image quality and workflow efficiency remain critical priorities. Seventy-three percent of hospitals identify image quality as the most important factor when selecting a CT system, while 89 percent prioritize improving CT department workflows.iii GE HealthCare's latest advancements are designed with these challenges in mind, helping imaging departments balance the need for high-quality imaging with simpler, more efficient workflows.

“Our vision is to make CT available everywhere and empower clinicians to deliver answers for everyone,” said Chad Rowland, Executive Director, Global CT, GE HealthCare. “We're accelerating access to advanced imaging capabilities across our CT portfolio, bringing technologies once reserved for premium systems — including deep learning image reconstruction and spectral imaging solutions — to a broader range of platforms with a common and more automated user interface. By making these capabilities more accessible, we aim to help healthcare providers deliver high-quality imaging, simplify workflows and support confident clinical decisions, from routine examinations to the most complex cases.”

Advancing image quality across routine and complex CT examinations

From routine examinations to advanced clinical applications, GE HealthCare offers a broad, scalable CT portfolio designed to meet the diverse clinical, operational and technology needs of healthcare providers. Through new system designs, advanced detector technologies and deep learning image reconstruction, the portfolio provides healthcare facilities with a range of imaging capabilities and configurations to support their needs today while offering flexibility to adapt as those needs evolve. By expanding access to advanced capabilities across its CT platforms, GE HealthCare aims to help providers balance image quality, workflow efficiency and long-term technology investments.

GE HealthCare is expanding its CT portfolio with new imaging platforms designed to advance clinical capabilities and support a broad range of imaging needs.

Revolution Altitude platform: i GE HealthCare’s new CT platform, now with the CT ONE user experience, is designed to make advanced imaging capabilities more accessible across routine and complex examinations. Combining the new Lumia detector with scalable tube technology, the platform is engineered to reduce electronic noise by up to 30 percent while supporting consistent image quality. Paired with TrueFidelity™ DL deep learning image reconstruction, it is designed to help clinicians visualize subtle anatomical details and manage image quality while enabling radiation dose reductions of up to 76 percent. iv

GE HealthCare’s new CT platform, now with the CT ONE user experience, is designed to make advanced imaging capabilities more accessible across routine and complex examinations. Combining the new Lumia detector with scalable tube technology, the platform is engineered to reduce electronic noise by up to 30 percent while supporting consistent image quality. Paired with TrueFidelity™ DL deep learning image reconstruction, it is designed to help clinicians visualize subtle anatomical details and manage image quality while enabling radiation dose reductions of up to 76 percent. Photonova Spectra: The novel photon-counting CT system uses GE HealthCare's Deep Silicon detector technology to deliver eight-bin spectral data and ultra-high-definition spatial resolution simultaneously. By making spectral information available in every exam, Photonova Spectra is designed to support advanced material separation and tissue characterization, with the goal of providing additional diagnostic insight for complex clinical cases.

Alongside these systems, GE HealthCare is introducing imaging and workflow innovations designed to extend advanced capabilities across its CT platforms, simplify scanner operation and support evolving clinical needs.

CT ONE User Interface: The next-generation CT user interface is designed to create a more intuitive, streamlined and comfortable user experience. Featuring a brighter display, reduced visual clutter and a cleaner “Simple Settings” mode, CT ONE User Interface is designed to support technologists across experience levels while reducing clicks by up to 75 percent. v

The next-generation CT user interface is designed to create a more intuitive, streamlined and comfortable user experience. Featuring a brighter display, reduced visual clutter and a cleaner “Simple Settings” mode, CT ONE User Interface is designed to support technologists across experience levels while reducing clicks by up to 75 percent. True Definition DL: GE HealthCare is extending its deep learning image reconstruction capabilities across its Revolution Ascend vi and Revolution Apex platforms. Designed to boost spatial resolution for high-resolution images with exceptional sharpness, True Definition DL extends advanced image reconstruction to applications including pulmonary, musculoskeletal and inner-ear imaging. Together with TrueFidelity DL, the technology is designed to reduce image noise while preserving natural image texture and anatomical detail.

GE HealthCare is extending its deep learning image reconstruction capabilities across its Revolution Ascend and Revolution Apex platforms. Designed to boost spatial resolution for high-resolution images with exceptional sharpness, True Definition DL extends advanced image reconstruction to applications including pulmonary, musculoskeletal and inner-ear imaging. Together with TrueFidelity DL, the technology is designed to reduce image noise while preserving natural image texture and anatomical detail. Spectral.Core: GE HealthCare is expanding access to advanced spectral imaging capabilities traditionally associated with premium CT systems by bringing fast kV-switching technology to the Revolution Ascend platform.vii This advancement is designed to make sophisticated spectral imaging capabilities accessible to a broader range of healthcare providers, supporting more detailed clinical insights across a variety of imaging applications.

“The value of a common user experience across CT systems cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Koenraad Nieboer, Emergency radiologist, UZ Brussel – Vrije Universiteit Brussel. “CT ONE helps our technologists work more efficiently and approach complex examinations with greater confidence, while making it easier to move between platforms. We saw this firsthand when a technologist familiar with Revolution Apex was able to step in and operate Photonova Spectra after just a shift of coaching. By reducing the learning curve between systems, CT ONE UI interface helps us adopt new technologies faster and gives our teams greater flexibility.”

Together, these CT imaging solutions are designed to support a broad range of examinations, from routine scanning to advanced cardiac and neurological imaging and complex clinical cases requiring detailed anatomical and spectral information.

Simplifying CT post-processing through automation and advanced visualization

High-quality images are one part of the CT experience. As imaging demand grows, GE HealthCare is also advancing technologies designed to simplify the steps involved in preparing, acquiring, processing and reviewing CT examinations.

The company's Effortless Workflow approach combines AI-enabled automation, imaging applications and a unified user experience to help reduce manual tasks and support more consistent workflows from pre-scan protocoling through post-scan review.

At the center of these capabilities is AW ONEii, GE HealthCare's advanced visualization and workflow ecosystem.

The ecosystem provides access to more than 50 AI-enabled clinical applications across specialties such as cardiology, neurology and oncology. It combines post-processing automation and advanced visualization into a single workspace and integrates seamlessly with PACS. It is designed to simplify image analysis, reduce manual steps, and deliver consistent, ready-to-read images with zero clicks, helping clinicians manage increasingly complex imaging workflows.

New capabilities include:

PACS integration of AW ONE: A new IT integration process designed to enable access to AW ONE's interactive visualization capabilities within existing picture archiving and communication system (PACS) workflows, helping clinicians review and interact with advanced imaging results without disrupting their established reading environment.

A new IT integration process designed to enable access to AW ONE's interactive visualization capabilities within existing picture archiving and communication system (PACS) workflows, helping clinicians review and interact with advanced imaging results without disrupting their established reading environment. VersaViewer™ with One View: Designed to simplify spectral CT visualization by presenting information in a single AI-optimized view; compatible with Photonova Spectra.

Designed to simplify spectral CT visualization by presenting information in a single AI-optimized view; compatible with Photonova Spectra. CardIQ Suite with Plaque ID: viii Designed to support AI-driven coronary assessment and plaque quantification.

Designed to support AI-driven coronary assessment and plaque quantification. Cardiac Auto Views: Automatically generates calcium scores and coronary analyses to support cardiac image review.

Automatically generates calcium scores and coronary analyses to support cardiac image review. Head Auto Views v2: ix A new deep learning algorithm designed to automatically reformat head CT scans, including orbitomeatal (OM) and hard palate (HP) plane alignment.

A new deep learning algorithm designed to automatically reformat head CT scans, including orbitomeatal (OM) and hard palate (HP) plane alignment. Extremity Auto Views:x A new deep learning algorithm designed to automate alignment for lower-extremity CT scans.

Together, these capabilities extend automation beyond image acquisition, helping create a more streamlined experience from scanning through post-processing and review.

Connecting CT imaging, software and service across the system lifecycle

GE HealthCare's CT portfolio also reflects a broader approach to connecting imaging technology with the software, applications and services that healthcare providers use to manage their operations.

The company's digital ecosystem is designed to connect CT systems with clinical and fleet management tools, support operational planning and enable integration with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Connected service solutions, including remote operations and on-site support, are also designed to help optimize system performance and uptime.

By advancing imaging technology, workflow automation and connected solutions together, GE HealthCare is continuing to develop a CT portfolio designed to support healthcare providers across a broad range of clinical needs. From routine examinations to photon-counting CT, the portfolio reflects the company's vision of making advanced imaging capabilities more accessible while simplifying the processes that connect image acquisition with clinical review.

For more information about GE HealthCare’s CT portfolio, visit gehealthcare.com or stop by the company’s booth at RSNA 2026, November 29—December 3, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

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Revolution™ Altitude is CE marked and 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in the United States. AW ONE combines AW Server hardware, software, and visualization applications. CT Segmentation Research - Suazio 2024 Relative to FBP at the same image quality. Image quality as defined by low contrast detectability. In clinical practice, the use of DLIR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Low Contrast Detectability (LCD) and Artifact were assessed using reference factory protocols comparing DLIR and FBP. The LCD measured in 0.625 mm slices and tested for both head and body modes using the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CT189, CT191, The Phantom Laboratory), using model observer method. Compared to the GE HealthCare Clarity UI, as measured in a controlled environment. Data on file. True Definition DL on Revolution™ Ascend platform is 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in the United States. Spectral.Core on Revolution™ Ascend platform is 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in the United States. CardIQ Suite with Plaque ID is not CE-marked. Can not be placed on the market or put into service until it has been made to comply with the Medical Device Regulatory requirements for CE Mark. FDA status requires confirmation. Head Auto Views v2 is 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA. Not approved or cleared by the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in the United States. Extremity Auto Views is 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA. Not approved or cleared by the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in the United States.

GE HealthCare Media Contact

Margaret Steinhafel

Global Communications Director, Molecular Imaging, Computed Tomography and X-ray

M +1 608 381 8829

margaret.steinhafel@gehealthcare.com