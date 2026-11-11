GE HealthCare announces intent to establish MAGNUS Neuro Alliance to unlock new possibilities in MRI for neuroscience

Alliance intends to bring together leading neuroscience researchers to explore high-performance MR imaging and new approaches to studying the brain

Members will collaborate to explore advanced MR techniques and research applications leveraging an ultra high-gradient head-only MR system

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced the intent to establish a collaborative research network focused on advancing neuroscience research leveraging an ultra high-gradient head-only 3.0T MR system1. The MAGNUS2 Neuro Alliance will bring together researchers and clinicians with expertise in neurology, radiology, psychiatry, oncology, and several other subject areas, to explore how high-performance MR imaging may enable new scientific questions and research approaches in the study of the human brain. The group will also investigate the clinical translation of breakthrough MRI biomarkers.

Neurological conditions affect more than 3 billion people globally – over one in three people worldwide3. Yet only a fraction can be diagnosed by MRI, highlighting a critical need to expand the neurological clinical applications of MRI. The group, gathering today for the first time while also attending the 5th High Performance Neuroimaging Symposium at the University of Iowa, will expand on GE HealthCare’s ongoing work with academic and clinical research institutions to help realize the potential of ultra-high-field head-only MRI through a dedicated system designed to address limitations of conventional whole-body MR systems in advanced neuroscience research. The MAGNUS system’s high-performance gradient technology and head-only configuration will be used to investigate advanced anatomical, diffusion, and functional imaging research, enabling exploration of brain microstructure, microvasculature, and function.

“Bringing together leading neuroscience researchers allows us to create a collaborative environment where new questions, methods and discoveries can emerge,” said Kelly Londy, President and CEO, MR and Women’s Health at GE HealthCare. “By fostering a rich environment of innovation and collaboration, we hope to transform the landscape of medical research, with the aim of ensuring that every scientific advancement translates into meaningful health outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Advancing research through collaboration

The MAGNUS Neuro Alliance intends to bring these pioneering sites together in a shared community of innovation. By connecting researchers across institutions, the Alliance aims to accelerate discovery through multi-site clinical trials, joint research initiatives, and the exchange of protocols, data, and expertise. Together, members can validate findings at scale and set new standards for advanced neuroimaging.

As part of the Alliance, current and future MAGNUS users at Walter Reed Uniformed Health Services University, University of Iowa, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Brigham and Women’s Hospital MGB, West China Hospital of Sichuan University, King’s College London, 59th Medical Wing at JBSA Lackland, University of Rochester and Stanford University will collaborate to explore investigational research areas, including:

Advancing understanding of how neurological disease manifests and progresses in the brain

Identifying and characterizing subtle changes in brain structure, function and biology associated with disease

Developing new imaging technologies, techniques and biomarkers to investigate neurological disease

Exploring new ways to detect, measure and characterize disease-related changes in the brain

“By bringing together neuroscientists with different perspectives and areas of expertise, this consortium creates an opportunity to tackle some of the most challenging questions in neuroscience collectively,” said Vince Magnotta, PhD, Professor of and Carl Gillies Chair in Radiology - Division of Neuroradiology at University of Iowa. “Through the unique capabilities of the MAGNUS scanner, we hope to develop novel approaches, foster cross-disciplinary learning, and accelerate research to deepen our understanding of the human brain and provide new insights into neurological and psychiatric disorders.”

Research investigations aim to drive real-world outcomes

The unique design of ultra-high-gradient, head-only MRI aims to open new frontiers in neuroscience and clinical research. By pairing exceptional gradient performance with a dedicated head-only form factor, these research systems are designed to give researchers sensitivity and resolution to help reveal the brain’s finest structures in precise detail.

Leading institutions leveraging this technology are working across a growing range of research areas, including:

Microstructural imaging, probing tissue architecture at scales at the cellular level

Neurodegenerative disease, tracking subtle changes that may signal early disease

Oncology, characterizing brain tumors and their surrounding tissue more precisely

Traumatic brain injury, identification of reliable biomarkers

Sleep research, exploring the brain's structure and function across sleep-wake states

Multiple sclerosis, assessing disease progression through advanced biomarkers

Psychiatric illness, investigating the neural correlates of mental health conditions

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

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1 Technology in Development. Not cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA or other global regulators. Not available for sale. Intended for research purposes only. 2 MAGNUS (Mesoscale diffusion with Advanced Gradients for Neuro Ultrafast Scanning) 3 World Health Organization Global status report on neurology, 2025. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/B09657.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

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