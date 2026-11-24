Integrated facility in Gembloux will produce actinium-225 (Ac-225) and final drug product for worldwide distribution, supporting Full-Life's pipeline, clinical trials and, in time, commercial product

Estimated annual capacity of 26 curie (Ci) of Ac-225, equivalent to approximately 100,000 patient doses per year

Investment in the Gembloux facility in Wallonia represents a commitment of more than €100 million (approximately US$110 million) through to the start of production, comparable in scale to several of the region's major industrial developments in recent years

GEMBLOUX, Belgium, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life", the "Company"), a privately held, fully integrated, clinical-stage global radiopharmaceutical company, today announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing and radiolabeling facility in Gembloux, Belgium, celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility will bring together production of the radioisotope actinium-225 (Ac-225) and the final drug product for worldwide distribution, primarily supporting Full-Life's drug development, clinical trials and, in time, commercial product.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on November 24 in Gembloux, Belgium, will bring together dignitaries, members of the industry and media, and the Full-Life team to tour the facility and highlight the state-of-the-art infrastructure and electron accelerator.

"Belgium has built a world-class nuclear medicine ecosystem, bringing together leading research centres, innovative pharmaceutical companies, advanced production capabilities and internationally renowned medical institutions. Full-Life's decision to establish a presence in Gembloux further strengthens this genuine "Radiopharma Valley" and highlights Belgium's attractiveness in a strategic and fast-growing sector. This investment will strengthen our industrial capabilities, create highly skilled jobs and help develop new expertise. It also reinforces Belgium's position as a leading hub for pharmaceutical innovation, delivering benefits for our economy and, above all, paving the way for increasingly innovative treatments for patients in Belgium and around the world," said David Clarinval, Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Employment, the Economy and Agriculture.

Full-Life broke ground on the facility in December 2023 and received its nuclear permit from the Belgian Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC) in March 2024. In August 2026, the Company announced that construction was complete and that it had received authorization to begin commissioning and initial ramp-up of the accelerator. Installation of the accelerator is now complete, and installation of the remaining equipment is planned over the coming months. Full-Life has agreed to a ramp-up plan with FANC, and before operations begin, FANC will verify that the facility and its safety systems have been built and integrated as defined in the safety dossier.

The 4,000-square-meter facility, which spans two floors, has an estimated annual capacity of 26 curies (Ci) of Ac-225, equivalent to approximately 100,000 patient doses per year.

"Opening this facility is a proud moment for our team in Belgium and globally, where deep industrial, pharmaceutical, scientific and nuclear expertise helped make this site possible," said Philippe van Put, General Manager of Full-Life Technology Europe. "With two of our programs in Phase 1, dependable access to actinium-225 is more important than ever. By bringing isotope production and final drug product manufacturing together at one site, we are building control over cost, speed and continuity of supply. That control will allow us to support our clinical programs and, in time, commercial supply, to help bring these investigational therapies, and those that follow, to more patients."

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life") is a privately held, fully integrated, clinical-stage actinium-based global radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation targeted radioconjugate for patients. Full-Life has three clinical-stage programs: [225Ac]Ac-FL-020, a PSMA-targeted alpha radioconjugate currently being evaluated in a global Phase 1 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); [225Ac]Ac-FL-261, a potentially first-in-class c-MET-targeted alpha radioconjugate being developed for multiple solid tumor indications, with an initial focus on non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsNSCLC); and an NTSR1-targeted small-molecule radioconjugate currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial under a collaboration with a strategic partner. The Company has fully integrated capabilities spanning drug discovery, clinical development, actinium-225 (Ac-225) production, and manufacturing, and has completed the construction of a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant Ac-225 manufacturing and radiolabeling facility in Belgium.

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Full-Life



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Email: Full-LifeTechnologies@icrhealthcare.com

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SOURCE Full-Life Technologies