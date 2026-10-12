Fujifilm Launches Synapse Pathology v3.0, Advancing the Digital Pathology Experience With Expanded AI Capabilities

Major software release introduces more than 50 new features and functions, AI orchestration capabilities, and Fujifilm’s pathology-specific foundation model, Synapse Pathology AI Foundry

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced the launch of Synapse® Pathology v3.0. Featuring more than 50 new features and functions, Synapse Pathology v3.0 is designed to enhance the user experience while expanding the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to support the evolving needs of pathologists and laboratories. The new release will be showcased at Pathology Visions 2026 in Fujifilm booth #603, taking place October 17–20 in San Diego, California.

“Digital pathology is evolving rapidly, and our customers are looking for solutions that not only help improve the experience of working in a digital environment today, but also prepare them for the AI-driven workflows of tomorrow,” said Dr. Mark Lloyd, vice president of digital pathology, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Synapse Pathology v3.0 represents a major step forward for our platform. We listened closely to our customers and translated their feedback into meaningful enhancements across navigation, measurement, classification and organization, while simultaneously creating new opportunities to bring AI directly into the pathology workflow.”

New enhancements focused on the user experience

User experience is at the center of Synapse Pathology v3.0. Fujifilm incorporated customer feedback to introduce dozens of new and enhanced capabilities designed to help pathologists navigate, evaluate, measure, classify and organize digital pathology cases more efficiently. New enhancements include Smart Worklist sorting, new navigation devices, slide tagging, new measurement tools and enhancements to collaboration tools. The release builds upon Synapse Pathology’s existing capabilities while providing laboratories with an increasingly flexible platform designed to support digital workflows as their needs evolve.

Among the most significant advancements in v3.0 is expanded support for AI. Fujifilm has enhanced its existing proprietary algorithms, including TissueSync® and TissueDirect®. Synapse Pathology v3.0 also introduces new capabilities designed to simplify access to third-party AI applications, including Ibex’s AI-powered solutions for malignancy detection in prostate, breast and gastric specimens.

Creating a connected ecosystem for pathology AI

Synapse Pathology v3.0 incorporates Synapse AI Orchestrator, Fujifilm’s fully automated distribution hub designed to connect Synapse Pathology with Fujifilm’s growing ecosystem of third-party AI partners. Synapse AI Orchestrator is designed to streamline the exchange of information between the Synapse Pathology platform and compatible AI applications, creating an infrastructure where laboratories can incorporate specialized algorithms into their digital pathology workflows.

Rather than requiring pathologists to navigate separate systems and applications, Synapse AI Orchestrator is designed to provide a scalable foundation for integrating AI capabilities into the broader digital pathology environment.

Introducing Synapse Pathology AI Foundry, Fujifilm’s pathology foundation model (RUO)*

At Pathology Visions, Fujifilm will also introduce Synapse Pathology AI Foundry, the company’s large-scale, pathology-specific AI foundation model trained using millions of pathology images.

Unlike AI models developed for a single, narrowly defined application, foundation models are designed to provide a broad technological base that can support multiple downstream applications. Synapse Pathology AI Foundry will serve as Synapse Pathology’s foundation for a range of current and future pathology AI capabilities.

During Pathology Visions, Fujifilm will showcase the world’s first foundation model for screening in pathology. The model is designed to identify and distinguish normal, inflammatory, atypical and malignant conditions in gastrointestinal specimens.

The demonstration will offer attendees a look at how large-scale, pathology-specific AI models could support the future development of tools designed to assist pathologists with increasingly complex diagnostic workflows. Fujifilm will also present a scientific poster at Pathology Visions detailing the research and development behind Synapse Pathology AI Foundry. The presentation, “From Diagnostic to Prognostic Risk Scores in GI Cancers: Using AI in H&E WSIs for Clinical Insights” will take place on Friday, October 16 at 5:00 p.m. at display #9 during Session #1 at the reception.

Exploring the future of pathology AI at Pathology Visions

In addition to demonstrating Synapse Pathology v3.0, AI Orchestrator and Synapse Pathology AI Foundry, Fujifilm will welcome experts to Fujifilm’s booth to discuss emerging approaches to AI and data science in pathology:

On October 17 from 2:45–3:30 p.m. , Michael Wan, Ph.D., Research Scientist at the Institute for Experiential AI, will present “ Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Leveraging Hierarchical Vision AI for Whole Slide Image Analysis .”

, Michael Wan, Ph.D., Research Scientist at the Institute for Experiential AI, will present “ .” Later that day, from 5:35–6:05 p.m. , Saeed Amal, Ph.D., Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School and Founder of the Amal Lab for Precision Medicine, will discuss “ Developing Innovative Agentic AI for Digital Pathology .”

, Saeed Amal, Ph.D., Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School and Founder of the Amal Lab for Precision Medicine, will discuss “ .” On October 18 from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Gene Tunik, Ph.D., Professor and Senior Associate Dean of Research & Innovation at Bouvé College of Health Sciences, will present “Data Acquisition for Pathology LLMs.”

These sessions will explore emerging approaches to whole slide image analysis, agentic AI and the development of large language models for pathology, complementing Fujifilm’s demonstrations of its latest digital pathology technologies.

To learn more about Synapse Pathology, click here. To schedule a demo of Synapse Pathology at PathVisions 2026, click here.

Fujifilm’s pathology foundation, Synapse Pathology AI Foundry, is for research use only.*

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

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