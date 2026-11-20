Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, November 20, 2026, 7 a.m. – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial advanced irradiation, today announced the sale of the first Rhodotron® LITE X-ray irradiation system, shortly after its market launch. The system will be installed at an irradiation service center in Guangdong Province, in southern China.

Once installed, the system will provide comprehensive irradiation technologies for the South China region, maximizing the ability to meet the diverse needs of customers in Guangdong.

Rhodotron® LITE delivers processing capabilities equivalent to a gamma irradiation system with a Cobalt 60 activity of more than one million curies. It offers moderate annual throughput and extremely broad product adaptability, so it can serve as a parallel alternative to a wide range of gamma systems worldwide with 1–2 million curies of Cobalt 60.

Cobalt 60 is becoming less and less accessible, and its prices remain high globally. X-ray technology has emerged as a new solution for the irradiation industry, combining sustainability with good economic viability for the future. Rhodotron® LITE comprehensively surpasses gamma systems in terms of cost-effectiveness and sustainability and avoids the environmental burden associated with Cobalt 60. By strategically deploying X-ray technology, IBA is meeting increasingly diversified industrial demands and further consolidating its leading position in the irradiation services sector in China.

"This rapid first sale, so soon after the launch, confirms our strategic direction of offering smaller-scale X-ray solutions that give customers a first access to X-ray sustainable technology and help address the difficulties the market faces in sourcing cobalt. This solution will facilitate access to X-ray technology in China, where it will promote technological diversification and serve as a concrete implementation of the high-quality development philosophy and the 'Healthy China' strategy, but also in other countries, particularly developing countries," said Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered to be one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage

Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

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