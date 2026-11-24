

EUROAPI strengthens bioproduction at Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf and continues site decarbonisation with Cascadya

A strategic programme to accelerate the site’s development and enable new biomanufacturing projects

Paris / Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf (Seine-Maritime), 23 November 2026 – EUROAPI, a leading European manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), today announced €7.2 million in investments between 2026 and 2028 specifically dedicated to developing its activities and decarbonising its Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf site.

Selected as part of the Choose France-France Edition 2026 initiative, the programme combines an expansion of the site’s bioproduction capacity with the continuation of its decarbonisation journey through electrification. It is designed to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of this strategic industrial site, supporting its long-term development and its ability to accommodate new bioproduction projects.

Strengthening bio-manufacturing capacity and supporting new projects

As part of its Focus 27 plan, EUROAPI will invest €3.2 million in the creation of a new downstream processing unit, notably dedicated to extraction operations following fermentation.

The new unit will increase the site’s bioproduction capacity and support the development of new third-party manufacturing activities. The investment builds on momentum already underway, driven by new bioproduction projects and new customers.

The investment therefore marks a new milestone in the development of Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf, building on the site’s long-standing expertise and growth potential.

Advancing decarbonisation and enhancing its energy competitiveness

At the same time, EUROAPI is continuing its decarbonisation efforts.

Energy is a major consideration for the Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf site, both in terms of its carbon footprint and its industrial competitiveness.

As part of the project, Cascadya will invest €4 million to finance and install a 20 MW electric boiler, which will operate alongside the site’s existing gas-fired boilers. Managed by Cascadya, the hybrid system will switch between electricity and gas depending on energy prices and the site’s requirements. It will enable the production of lower-carbon steam at the most competitive cost, reduce the site’s dependence on natural gas and strengthen the energy competitiveness of its operations.

“Our Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf site has one of the largest fermentation capacities in Europe and plays an essential role in supporting European health sovereignty. By expanding its bioproduction capabilities and continuing its decarbonization, we are strengthening both its ability to accommodate new projects and its attractiveness to new partners. This investment is a tangible example of the transformation underway at EUROAPI to make our sites more competitive and sustainable,” said David Seignolle, Chief Executive Officer of EUROAPI.

“This project demonstrates how electrification through hybrid systems can simultaneously address the decarbonisation, competitiveness and resilience challenges facing industrial sites. We are proud to support EUROAPI with this project at Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf,” said Jacques Arbeille, Chief Executive Officer of Cascadya.

A long-standing and strategic industrial site

Operating in Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf for nearly 80 years, the site produces essential active pharmaceutical ingredients and has one of the largest fermentation capacities in Europe. It currently draws on the expertise of approximately 300 employees and supplies more than 100 customers across around 50 countries.

Through this new investment program, EUROAPI aims to further strengthen its industrial footprint in Normandy and enhance its ability to accommodate new bioproduction activities.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is a leading European player in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). With nearly 200 products in its portfolio, the Group draws on a broad range of technologies and strong research and development capabilities, particularly through its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) activities. With five manufacturing sites across Europe, EUROAPI employs approximately 3,000 people and supplies nearly 500 customers in more than 80 countries. The Group generated revenue of €848.2 million in 2025. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Cascadya

Founded in 2025, Cascadya is a French industrial company specialising in the decarbonisation of steam generation. It develops, finances, and operates electric boilers that are integrated into industrial boiler systems, most of which are currently gas-fired. Cascadya manages the entire boiler system based on energy prices, enabling low-carbon steam to be produced at the most competitive cost. It is backed by Noria, a family-owned organisation specialising in energy transition

EUROAPI media relations contact:

Julie Laurent

Tel.: +33 (0)6 26 17 71 86

press-euroapi@teneo.com





Cascadya media relations contact:

Paul Voisard

Tel.: +33 (0)6 11 92 81 23

contact@cascadya.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group’s current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 “Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 1, 2025. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

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