ESMO Rare Cancers Publishes Case Report Detailing Eight-Year Response to Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel in Metastatic Vulvar Cancer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced publication of a peer-reviewed case report in ESMO Rare Cancers, regarding an approximately eight-year response to relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in a patient with metastatic vulvar cancer.

The publication, “Long-term Response to Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel in a Patient with Metastatic Vulvar Cancer” (Tsang et al), can be accessed at: https://www.esmorarecancers.org/article/S3050-4619(26)00437-5/fulltext.

“Metastatic vulvar cancer is an exceptionally challenging disease to treat, and its impact on patients is profound,” said Pamela Munster, M.D., Professor of Medicine in Oncology, Associate Director for early phase clinical trials and Inaugural Associate Director for Early Detection and Interception Research at the Stanford Cancer Institute. “Sustained disease control continuing at eight years is a remarkable milestone in this setting and speaks to the benefit and tolerability of this regimen. This case reinforces the rationale for further research into targeting glucocorticoid receptor signaling in patients with various types of solid tumors.”

“We are grateful for the academic collaborators and partners who advance our science and deepen our understanding of glucocorticoid receptor antagonism’s potential to help patients with serious diseases, including difficult-to-treat cancers like this one,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, M.D., Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer.

This case report describes a patient with heavily pretreated, recurrent, metastatic vulvar cancer who achieved a prolonged clinical benefit with relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel. Her duration of response exceeded 105 months, more than 20 times longer than her prior taxane-based regimen. As of July 2026, the patient remains in good health on ongoing treatment with stable disease and no new lesions. Although notable, this is limited to one patient and should not be considered representative of the broader patient population with metastatic vulvar cancer.

In the United States, vulvar cancer accounts for about 0.3% of new cancers in women. While rare, vulvar cancer can cause significant morbidity and, particularly when advanced or recurrent, can be difficult to treat.

ESMO Rare Cancers is a peer-reviewed, open-access medical journal published by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). Relacorilant is not approved for the treatment of metastatic vulvar cancer.

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a selective, reversible glucocorticoid receptor antagonist. It is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under the trade name Lifyorli® for use in combination with nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of adults with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, at least one of which included bevacizumab. Corcept is developing relacorilant in platinum-sensitive ovarian, endometrial, cervical, pancreatic and prostate cancers. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter, method of use, formulation, manufacturing and other patents.

About Cortisol's Role in Oncology

Cortisol plays a role in tumor growth through several mechanisms. It helps solid tumors resist chemotherapy by inhibiting cellular apoptosis — the tumor-killing effect chemotherapy is meant to stimulate. In some cancers, cortisol promotes tumor growth by activating oncogenic signaling in the cells to which it binds. Cortisol also suppresses the body's immune response, which weakens its ability to fight all diseases, including cancer.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept has focused on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients with a wide variety of serious disorders. We have discovered more than 1,000 proprietary selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonists. Our development activities include advanced clinical trials in patients with hypercortisolism, a variety of solid tumors, ALS and liver disease. In 2012, we introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. In March 2026, we introduced Lifyorli® as a treatment for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. We are headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements concerning: the potential of relacorilant for the treatment of vulvar cancer; possibilities for further research into treatments targeting glucocorticoid receptor signaling in patients with various types of solid tumors; glucocorticoid receptor antagonism’s potential to help patients with serious diseases, including difficult-to-treat cancers; and our further development of relacorilant in platinum-sensitive ovarian, endometrial, cervical, pancreatic and prostate cancers.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to: our ability to operate our business; our efforts to study and develop Korlym, relacorilant, miricorilant, dazucorilant, nenocorilant and our other product candidates; those molecules’ clinical attributes; regulatory approvals, mandates, oversight and other requirements imposed on our products or our business by laws, regulations or discretion of government authorities; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

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