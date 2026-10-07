Ernexa Therapeutics’ ERNA-101 Selected for Flash Talk Presentation at Nature Conferences’ Next-Generation Cancer Therapeutics Meeting Co-Hosted by MD Anderson Cancer Center

Preclinical data highlighting ERNA-101’s potential to activate the ovarian cancer tumor microenvironment and enhance checkpoint blockade will be presented October 6, 2026, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers, today announced that new preclinical data from its lead oncology program, ERNA-101, have been selected for a Flash Talk presentation at the Next-Generation Cancer Therapeutics meeting, co-hosted by Nature Conferences and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The meeting will take place October 6–8, 2026, on MD Anderson’s campus in Houston, Texas. The presentation will highlight ERNA-101’s potential to address a fundamental challenge in ovarian cancer: the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment that can limit effective antitumor immune responses. In preclinical models of high-grade serous ovarian cancer, ERNA-101 promoted immune cell recruitment and was associated with significant tumor regression and enhanced survival. When combined with PD-1 checkpoint blockade, ERNA-101 demonstrated enhanced antitumor activity, including complete tumor control and durable responses in the majority of treated animals.

“Selection for presentation at a Nature Conferences meeting co-hosted by MD Anderson Cancer Center highlights the strength of our preclinical findings for ERNA-101, and we look forward to engaging with researchers and oncology leaders focused on advancing the next generation of cancer therapies,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics. “Our data demonstrate the potential of our allogeneic, off-the-shelf approach to deliver immune-activating cytokines to the tumor microenvironment, recruit key immune cells and enhance the activity of checkpoint blockade. We believe these findings provide a strong scientific foundation for advancing ERNA-101 toward the clinic and investigating its potential to address the significant unmet need in ovarian cancer.”

Presentation Details

Title: IL7-IL15-iMSCs (ERNA-101): Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Next-Generation Immune-Enhancing Cell Therapy of Cancer

Session: Flash Talk Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Location: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

The presentation will feature preclinical findings demonstrating ERNA-101’s ability to recruit T cells and proinflammatory macrophages and promote an immune-active tumor microenvironment in models of high-grade serous ovarian cancer. In combination with PD-1 checkpoint blockade, ERNA-101 achieved complete tumor control and durable responses in the majority of treated animals, with the findings reproduced in a larger cohort. Biodistribution studies also showed localization of ERNA-101 to the tumor microenvironment, with no detectable signal in the peritoneal wash, serum or other organs evaluated.

Co-hosted by Nature Conferences and MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Next-Generation Cancer Therapeutics meeting will bring together researchers from academia, biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry to discuss emerging approaches to cancer treatment, including next-generation biologics, immunotherapies, targeted therapies and novel therapeutic platforms. For more information, please visit the conference website.

For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company’s development plans, visit www.ernexatx.com

About ERNA-101

ERNA-101 is Ernexa’s lead oncology program, comprising allogeneic, off-the-shelf, induced pluripotent stem cell-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (iMSCs) engineered to express IL-7 and IL-15 as a single fusion protein (IL-7_IL-15-fusokine). ERNA-101 is designed to deliver an immune-activating cytokine payload to the tumor microenvironment, promote antitumor immune responses and potentially enhance the activity of checkpoint blockade. Ernexa is advancing ERNA-101 toward clinical development for ovarian cancer.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer, with the potential to address multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the Company’s ability to advance ERNA-101 toward and submit an IND application to the FDA, including the planned submission in Q4 2026; the timing, design and outcomes of the planned first-in-human clinical study of ERNA-101 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, including the expected availability of clinical data in Q4 2027; the Company’s ability to transition from a preclinical-stage company to a clinical-stage company; expectations regarding the versatility and therapeutic potential of the Company’s synthetic iMSC platform, including its ability to be engineered for distinct therapeutic purposes across oncology and other disease areas; the Company’s plans to broaden its oncology pipeline by evaluating additional high-need cancer indications and advancing next-generation iMSC candidates; the Company’s ability to identify, develop and advance additional product candidates; the Company’s capital allocation strategy, including the decision to pause additional preclinical development expenditures on ERNA-201 and concentrate near-term resources on ERNA-101 and oncology pipeline expansion; the potential for ERNA-201 to be advanced in the future; the Company’s ability to enter into strategic collaborations or partnerships; the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund planned operations and achieve anticipated milestones; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology; competition from other companies developing therapies for the same or similar indications; and general market, political and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date here of, except as required by applicable law.

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