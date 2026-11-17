ETX-929 is being evaluated in patients with advanced solid tumors with KRAS alterations, including colorectal, pancreatic, non-small cell lung and gynecologic cancers

ETX-929 is the third novel ENSEM oral inhibitor to enter the clinic

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ensem Therapeutics, Inc. (ENSEM), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the first patients have been dosed in its first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ETX-929, a potent, oral, potential best-in-class pan-KRAS inhibitor.

"As one of the most frequently altered oncogenes across cancer types, KRAS represents a major opportunity for medical oncology, and KRAS G12C inhibitors have already become important therapies for patients with that one mutation," said Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of ENSEM. "By targeting the full range of KRAS alterations while sparing HRAS and NRAS, ETX-929 has the potential to deliver greater efficacy at doses patients can tolerate, building on the promise seen with early pan-RAS inhibitors."

"We designed ETX-929 to set a new standard among pan-KRAS inhibitors," said Shengfang Jin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ENSEM. "ETX-929 potently inhibits KRAS in both its active (ON) and inactive (OFF) states, across the major KRAS mutations as well as amplified wildtype KRAS. In preclinical studies, it showed a potential best-in-class profile compared with other pan-KRAS inhibitors, with sub-nanomolar in vivo potency, tumor regressions, and good oral bioavailability across species, including non-human primates, supporting low projected oral doses in patients. Following ETX-197 and ETX-636, ETX-929 is the third clinical candidate from our Kinetic Ensemble® platform, and we hold global rights to all of our programs."

The first-in-human Phase 1/2 trial is an open-label, multicenter dose escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary antitumor activity of ETX-929 in patients with advanced KRAS-altered solid tumors, both as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, with the potential to add other combination cohorts in the future. The study is being conducted under an Investigational New Drug (IND) application cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). More information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov under identifier NCT07912593.

About ETX-929

ETX-929 is a potent, oral, potential best-in-class pan-KRAS inhibitor discovered using ENSEM's Kinetic Ensemble® platform. It inhibits KRAS in both the active (ON) and inactive (OFF) states while sparing HRAS and NRAS and is designed to treat tumors with diverse KRAS mutations (G12X, G13X, Q61H) or wildtype KRAS amplification. Oncogenic KRAS alterations occur in approximately 23% of human cancers, and about 85% of them have no approved targeted therapy.

Preclinical data presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 showed sub-nanomolar in vivo potency, tumor regressions across colorectal, lung and gastric cancer models with KRAS G12D, G12V, G12C or wildtype amplification, enhanced activity in combination with cetuximab, and good oral bioavailability across species, which supports the projected low oral doses in patients.

About Ensem Therapeutics

Ensem Therapeutics, Inc. is a pioneering drug discovery and development company advancing innovative small-molecule precision medicines for oncology. Its proprietary Kinetic Ensemble® platform combines AI-driven deep learning, advanced computational modeling and experimental methods to identify non-obvious binding pockets and accelerate structure-based drug design, with a focus on high-value targets that have historically been difficult to drug. ENSEM's lead program, ETX-636, is a potential first-in-class and best-in-class allosteric pan-mutant-selective PI3Kα dual inhibitor and degrader in a global Phase 1/2 trial (NCT06993844) for PIK3CA-mutant, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and has received FDA Fast Track designation. ETX-929, a pan-KRAS inhibitor, is in a Phase 1/2 trial (NCT07912593), and ETX-880, a WRN inhibitor, is in preclinical development. ENSEM's first program, ETX-197, an oral CDK2 inhibitor, was originally licensed to BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene), an early validation of ENSEM's platform, discovery engine and team. ENSEM has since regained the rights to ETX-197, which further strengthens its wholly owned pipeline. For more information, visit www.ensemtx.com and follow ENSEM on LinkedIn.

Robert Gottlieb

Info@ensemtx.com