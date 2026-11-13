SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enovis to Present at the Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026 in London

November 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

Dallas, TX, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, today announced that members of the Enovis management team will be presenting at the Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. GMT (6:30 a.m. ET).

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of the event, will be available on the Company’s website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.

About Enovis 

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.  

Investor Contact

Kyle Rose, Vice President, Investor Relations
investorrelations@enovis.com

Media Contact

Rachel Colloff, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
Rachel.Colloff@enovis.com


Texas Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Can we finally get ahead of drug shortages?
November 12, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Illustration of man imprisoned in a bottle of alcohol, surreal addiction abstract concept
GLP-1
Altimmune gears up for FDA meeting on pivotal Phase 3 trial in alcohol use disorder
November 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SK pharmteco
Before GMP: Six manufacturing considerations gene therapy sponsors should address earlier
November 9, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
businessman who successfully reached his goal through a shortcut
Earnings
Moderna enjoys stable vaccine sales thanks to global COVID uptake
November 6, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong