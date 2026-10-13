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Enodia Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Pfizer to Develop Sec61-Targeting Small Molecules

October 13, 2026 | 
2 min read

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Enodia Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel small-molecule therapies for targeted protein degradation at the point of synthesis, today announced it has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to discover and develop Sec61 inhibitors. The collaboration aims to accelerate the discovery and advancement of novel small-molecule therapeutics leveraging Enodia’s proprietary platform.



Enodia’s proprietary platform enables selective Sec61 Translocon modulation, a novel approach to inhibit disease-driving proteins at the point of synthesis before pathological effects occur, while preserving essential physiological functions. Enodia has built a broad and well-characterized chemical space spanning multiple Sec61 inhibitor families, supported by extensive biological datasets, including proteomics, cryo-EM and tailored cell-line libraries that enable rational small-molecule design powered by machine learning.

“Enodia has built a broad platform that enables selective Sec61 Translocon modulation, a novel approach to inhibit disease-driving proteins while preserving essential physiological functions,” said Yves Ribeill, Chief Executive Officer of Enodia Therapeutics. “We look forward to collaborating with Pfizer, combining their deep expertise and clinical resources with our approach for precisely targeting pathological proteins to bring forth potential new medicines.”

Enodia was represented by Alexandra Carrel (Founding Partner) and Thomas Rocco (Of Counsel) of MCE Carrel Avocats, as legal counsel, in connection with the transaction.

Under the agreement, Enodia will conduct discovery activities to screen, optimize and develop Sec61 inhibitor candidates against multiple collaboration targets. After the collaboration term, Pfizer will be responsible for all clinical, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities. Enodia will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for future research, development and sales milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales, bringing the total potential value to more than $500 million.

About Enodia Therapeutics

Enodia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class small-molecule therapies that enable the degradation of disease-driving proteins at the point of synthesis, before they have a damaging effect. Rooted in pioneering research from the Institut Pasteur and built by Argobio Studio, Enodia, through its Sec61 platform, is advancing a pipeline initially focused on inflammation, immunology and oncology, with additional opportunities in virology.


Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:
Linnden Communications – Media Relations
Michelle Linn – michelle@linndencom.com

Enodia Therapeutics:
Morgane Schwenzer – morgane.schwenzer@enodiatx.com

Europe Collaboration Licensing Pipeline
Pfizer
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