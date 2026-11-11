ELEPHAS PLACES elive™ TECHNOLOGY AT MOUNT SINAI TO SUPPORT BLADDER CANCER RESEARCH

Mount Sinai Researchers to Use Functional Precision Medicine Technology to Support Ex Vivo Immunotherapy Response Research in Bladder Cancer

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation, developer of a functional precision medicine platform for oncology therapy response measurement, today announced the placement of its elive Edge precision cutting technology with Mount Sinai's Genitourinary Oncology Program. elive Edge is a fully automated cutting instrument that slices tissue into uniform live tumor fragments. Researchers will use the technology to prepare live bladder cancer tissue from core needle biopsies and cored resection samples for ex vivo immunotherapy response research. The research is being conducted at the globally recognized Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center.

When diagnosed early, bladder cancer is highly treatable, but management can become more complex as the disease advances. Immunotherapy has become an important therapeutic for bladder cancer, yet individual response varies. Ongoing research utilizing functional precision medicine platforms is focused on better understanding these differences in treatment response and identifying approaches that can help inform the use of immunotherapy, including as a monotherapy or in combination with other treatments.

"Working with live tumor tissue gives us an opportunity to gain additional insight into immunotherapy response in bladder cancer," said Jonathan Anker, MD, PhD, Genitourinary Oncologist at Mount Sinai. "The ability to evaluate tissue from both core needle biopsies and cored resection samples will support our ongoing research as we work to better understand differences in treatment response."

"We are excited to support the important bladder cancer research being conducted at Mount Sinai," shared Premal Patel, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Elephas. "There is growing awareness of the value of utilizing live tumor fragments to better understand immunotherapy response. How those samples are prepared and handled is critical to the research process, and we're pleased that our elive Edge precision cutting technology will play a role in supporting this work."

About Elephas Biosciences



Elephas is a global leader in functional precision medicine. Our elive platform is a breakthrough live‑tissue technology designed to measure therapeutic response across oncology treatment.



Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies and targeted therapies, only a fraction of patients receiving these treatments obtain a response, and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to a lack of accurate predictive biomarkers.



With the mission to tackle this growing dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex vivo platform to assess how live tumor tissue responds to oncology therapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the elive platform provides a functional readout, offering valuable insights.



To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Elephas