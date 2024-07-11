SUBSCRIBE
Bladder cancer

The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
Merck’s Keytruda in Combo With Padcev Granted CHMP Positive Opinion in Urothelial Carcinoma
The combination therapy is one step closer to becoming a potential new first-line standard of care for patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in Europe.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Medicine vial over rock pile with comple
Drug Development
Gilead’s Trodelvy Stumbles in Late-Stage Trials But Remains Prized Cancer Asset
Gilead Sciences’ blockbuster antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy has encountered some clinical speed bumps in 2024 in bladder and lung cancer. Still, analysts remain bullish on its prospects in the oncology space.
June 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Sep 21, 2020 South San Francisco / CA/ USA - Astra Zeneca headquarters in Silicon Valley; AstraZeneca plc is a British multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company
Drug Development
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi Fails Phase III NSCLC Trial, Aces Late-Stage Bladder Cancer Study
AstraZeneca’s PD-L1 inhibitor failed to significantly improve disease-free survival in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, but hit its primary endpoint in a late-stage trial in muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley/
Drug Development
Gilead’s Trodelvy Fails to Reach Primary Endpoint in Confirmatory Trial
In addition to missing the mark in overall survival, Gilead reported Thursday a higher number of deaths in the Trodelvy arm of the confirmatory metastatic urothelial cancer study.
May 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Drug Development
J&J’s ‘Pretzel’ Drug-Device Combo Scores in Mid-Stage Bladder Cancer Study
Following the regulatory victory of Balversa in urothelial carcinoma, Johnson & Johnson on Friday continued its bladder cancer winning streak with an 82.8% complete response rate forTAR-200 in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D concept art showing a bladder surrounded by cancer cells
Drug Development
CG Oncology Touts Bladder Cancer Complete Response Rate for Immunotherapy
Following an upsized IPO earlier this year, CG Oncology on Friday posted promising Phase III data for cretostimogene, which elicited a 75% complete response rate in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D concept art showing a bladder surrounded by cancer cells
FDA
ImmunityBio Wins FDA Approval for First IL-15 Superagonist for NMIBC
Bouncing back from a previous rejection, ImmunityBio on Monday secured the FDA’s green light for its IL-15 superagonist Anktiva for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
April 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: ImmunityBio, Aquestive, XOMA and More
The FDA will close out April with five target action dates around indications that include pediatric seizures and a neurological cancer in children.
April 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
Imbrium Therapeutics Achieves Last Patient Last Visit in Clinical Trial of Potential Treatment for Overactive Bladder Syndrome
July 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Ferring Adds Three New Studies to Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Program With ADSTILADRIN® (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg)
April 16, 2024
 · 
9 min read