SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETRA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering a new class of precision medicines for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Electra’s website at ir.electra-therapeutics.com and a replay will be available following the event.

About Electra Therapeutics

Electra Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering a new class of precision medicines for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases and cancer. The company’s novel approach targets signal regulatory proteins (SIRP), a family of cell surface receptors whose expression is restricted to specific immune cell populations and increases upon activation, to enable selective depletion of disease-driving cells while preserving normal immune function. The company’s lead product candidate, ipsoprubart (ELA026), is a novel pan-SIRP monoclonal antibody currently in a global registrational program for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a severe hyperinflammatory syndrome for which there are no broadly approved therapies and survival has remained consistently poor over the past two decades. Ipsoprubart is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell and natural-killer cell malignancies. ELA822, the company’s second clinical-stage product candidate, is a novel SIRPγ-specific antibody being developed for a broad range of chronic T cell-mediated immune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit electra-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Renee Leck

THRUST

Renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Sutton

THRUST

sarah@thrustsc.com