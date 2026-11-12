Eisai and Linus Health Launch New Online Resource to Help Adults Explore Their Brain Health

Launching during National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, ExploreYourBrainHealth.com combines memory and thinking activities, lifestyle factors and personal priorities to encourage greater engagement in brain health

BOSTON and NUTLEY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, Eisai Inc. and Linus Health today announced the launch of ExploreYourBrainHealth.com*, a free online resource designed to help adults take a more active role in understanding their brain health.

The interactive online brain health resource provides tailored educational information and practical resources that can help people understand their brain health, identify practical steps they can take to support it, and prepare for conversations with family members and healthcare providers.

ExploreYourBrainHealth.com guides users through three areas:

Memory and Thinking: A brief exercise, developed by clinicians, that explores how users remember, focus, and think

A brief exercise, developed by clinicians, that explores how users remember, focus, and think Lifestyle: Questions about factors that can affect brain health, such as sleep, activity, mood, and daily habits

Questions about factors that can affect brain health, such as sleep, activity, mood, and daily habits Priorities: Questions about personal brain health priorities that matter most to each user, including the abilities and activities they most want to maintain in the years ahead

The experience culminates in a personalized educational Brain Health Report™ that brings the results together and provides practical information, additional resources, suggestions for discussing the information with a healthcare provider and links to third-party resources. Drawing on decades of research across cognitive neuroscience, behavioral health, and preventive medicine, the report translates users' responses into personalized educational insights and considerations for discussion with their healthcare providers that can help people engage more actively in their brain health.

"Brain health is deeply personal, and people deserve approachable ways to better understand the factors that may impact it," said Tory Burgio, Vice President, US Neurology Commercial, Eisai Inc. "Through our support of ExploreYourBrainHealth.com, we're making it easier to explore brain health in a way that reflects individual priorities and provides practical resources that can support informed conversations with family members and health care providers."

Recent research has found that brain health matters deeply to older Americans, but a significant education gap remains. According to a study by the University of Michigan (U-M) National Poll on Healthy Aging commissioned by the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 9 in 10 adults ages 40 and older say maintaining brain health is very important, 99% rank it equal to or above physical health, and 82% associate it with clear thinking and good decision-making. Yet only 9% say they know a lot about how to support brain health.1 These findings highlight the need for accessible tools and resources that help people better understand and engage more proactively with their brain health.

"Many people are looking for ways to better understand their brain health, but often encounter misinformation, conflicting advice, or simply too much information to navigate on their own," said David Bates, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Linus Health. "ExploreYourBrainHealth.com was designed in collaboration with cognitive health experts and leverages digital technology to deliver personalized, trusted educational information in a way that is practical and relevant to individual users. Our goal is to put brain health into individuals' hands, empowering them to engage more actively in conversations about brain health with their health care providers."

*ExploreYourBrainHealth.com is intended to support brain health education and awareness. It does not diagnose medical conditions, provide medical advice or treatment, or predict future cognitive decline. It is not a substitute for a clinical evaluation. Participants may choose to share their Brain Health Report with a healthcare provider to discuss any concerns about their brain health. Eisai funded development of this educational resource. Linus Health independently developed the resource and is solely responsible for all assessments, reports, and results.

About Eisai Inc.

Eisai Inc. is a human health care (hhc) company dedicated to pursuing innovative research and simplifying the treatment journey to help improve the lives of people affected by cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions. Everything we do is guided by the simple principle that patients and their families come first, and we have a responsibility to listen to and learn from them.

Our hhc mission is the shared purpose that connects us to those we serve. It creates a network of powerful relationships that enable us to identify, understand, and address unmet needs and healthcare disparities as we work towards achieving societal good.

Eisai Inc. is the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd. Our U.S. operations include discovery, research and development; manufacturing; global supply and logistics; and commercial activities.

To learn more, please visit https://us.eisai.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn. For more information on our research, follow our dedicated neurology (LinkedIn and X) and oncology (LinkedIn and X) pages.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on improving brain health around the world. The company develops science-driven digital assessments and AI-enabled analytics that help clinicians and researchers identify cognitive change earlier, guide next steps in care, and support more proactive, personalized intervention. Linus Health works with healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences partners to advance earlier detection and better brain health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.linushealth.com or follow Linus Health on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Julie Edelman for Eisai Inc.



Julie_Edelman@eisai.com

Supreme Communications for Linus Health



LinusHealthPR@supremecomms.ai

References

Alzheimer's Association. 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures. Alzheimers Dement 2026;22. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.71345

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SOURCE Eisai Inc.