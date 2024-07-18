Eisai Inc.

SUBSCRIBE
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
EU Regulatory Panel Recommends Against Approval of Eisai, Biogen’s Leqembi for Alzheimer’s
The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use found that Leqembi’s benefits do not outweigh the risks of severe side effects associated with the treatment.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: 3D rendering of amyloid-beta oligomers
Policy
Eisai, Biogen Launch Rolling BLA for Subcutaneous Alzheimer’s Therapy Leqembi
After missing their initial target in March 2024, Eisai and Biogen have initiated a rolling BLA for a subcutaneous maintenance formulation of Leqembi, which could offer a more convenient dosing schedule for Alzheimer’s disease patients.
May 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Magnetic resonance imaging scans of the brain
Policy
Biogen and Eisai Fall Behind on Leqembi’s Subcutaneous BLA for Alzheimer’s
The filing of a Biologics License Application for a subcutaneous version of Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi (lecanemab) has been delayed due to procedural reasons, the companies announced Monday.
April 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Magnetic resonance imaging scans of the brain
Business
Eisai to Likely Miss Patient Goal for Leqembi by End of March 2024
Thanks to a rough launch of its Biogen-partnered Alzheimer’s disease treatment, Eisai will likely miss its target of treating 10,000 patients with Leqembi by the end of March 2024.
February 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D rendering of amyloid-beta oligomers
Business
Eisai Sees ‘Dramatic’ Increase in Leqembi Uptake Following Full FDA Approval
After winning traditional approval from the U.S. regulator, Eisai’s Alzheimer’s disease therapy Leqembi has seen a sharp increase in patient uptake, with a target of 10,000 patients by March 2024.
November 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D rendering of amyloid-beta oligomers
Drug Development
Eisai, Biogen Build Case for Subcutaneous Leqembi for Alzheimer’s at CTAD
Subcutaneous injections of Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi led to numerically greater amyloid removal than the intravenous version of the Alzheimer’s disease therapy, though risks of brain swelling and bleeding remained.
October 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Merck building and sign in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Merck, Eisai Post Back-to-Back Phase III NSCLC Failures for Keytruda-Lenvima Combo
The losing streak continues for Merck and Eisai with their Keytruda-Lenvima combination failing to improve progression-free survival and overall survival in two late-stage lung cancer studies.
September 25, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Merck building and sign in Silicon Valley
Business
Merck, Eisai Drop Phase III Keytruda-Lenvima Trial for Head and Neck Cancer
While an initial analysis showed improvements in progression-free survival and objective response rate, a second analysis saw no improvement in overall survival.
August 25, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Eisai to Present Dual-Acting Lecanemab Three Year Efficacy and Safety Data and Discuss Long-Term Outcomes of Continued Treatment at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2024
July 23, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Policy
FDA Accepts Eisai’s Filing of LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) Supplemental Biologics License Application for IV Maintenance Dosing for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer’s Disease
June 9, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Pharm Country
Eisai Showcases Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline at ASCO 2024
May 23, 2024
 · 
32 min read
Business
Eisai projects Leqembi® revenue to total JPY 56.5 billion for fiscal year 2024 (April 2024 - March 2025)
May 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Policy
Eisai initiates rolling Biologics License Application to US FDA for Leqembi® (lecanemab-irmb) for subcutaneous maintenance dosing
May 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Eisai Initiates Rolling Biologics License Application to US FDA for LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) for Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer’s Disease Under the Fast Track Status
May 14, 2024
 · 
19 min read
BioArctic and Eisai sign research evaluation agreement regarding BAN2802
April 20, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
EISAI TO PRESENT DATA ON ROBUST NEUROLOGY PORTFOLIO AT THE 76th AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY® (AAN) ANNUAL MEETING
April 12, 2024
 · 
22 min read
Policy
Eisai Completes Submission of LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb) Supplemental Biologics License Application for IV Maintenance Dosing for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer’s Disease to the U.S. FDA
March 31, 2024
 · 
20 min read
BioArctic’s partner Eisai presents updated sales simulation for Leqembi® at its annual press conference
March 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
