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eGenesis to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#engineering--eGenesis, a biotechnology company developing human-compatible organs for transplantation, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Curtis, Ph.D., along with Chief Financial Officer Glenn S. Vraniak, will participate in investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK, November 16-19, 2026.



Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with eGenesis management to discuss our lead porcine kidney transplant product, EGEN-2784, and its advancement into the registrational RESTORE study in Q1’27 may contact Matthew Osborne at mosborne@lifesciadvisors.com.

About eGenesis

eGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the severe global organ shortage. The Company’s proprietary genome engineering platform enables multiplex gene editing designed to address key barriers to xenotransplantation, including immune rejection and pathogen safety. EGEN-2784, a genetically engineered porcine kidney, is the Company’s lead product. eGenesis is also developing products for liver and heart failure. To date, the Company has received FDA clearance to conduct clinical studies across its kidney and liver programs. eGenesis is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.egenesisbio.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Matthew Osborne
LifeSci Advisors
mosborne@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
eGenesis
kimberly.ha@egenesisbio.com

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