WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in December:

9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 2:35 p.m. EST in Coral Gables, Florida.





fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 2:35 p.m. EST in Coral Gables, Florida. Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EST in New York.



A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.



About Crescent Biopharma



Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies as single agents and as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.



Contacts

Investors

Amy Reilly

Chief Communications Officer

amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com

617-465-0586

Media

Jenna Poist

Director, Corporate Communications

jenna.poist@crescentbiopharma.com

781-671-5019