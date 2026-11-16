Corxel US Presents Full Phase 2 Results for CX11 in Adults with Overweight and Obesity at ObesityWeek® 2026

All four CX11 dose regimens delivered 9.3% to 11.5% mean weight loss at 36 weeks versus 3.1% for placebo, with no weight plateau observed

Up to 89% of CX11-treated participants reached at least 5% weight loss and up to 66% reached at least 10%, versus 44% and 12% on placebo

GI events were mostly mild to moderate and concentrated in dose escalation; no hepatic safety signal and no cases meeting Hy’s law criteria

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corxel US, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for patients living with cardiometabolic conditions around the world, presented full results from its U.S. Phase 2 trial of CX11, an investigational oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), at ObesityWeek® 2026, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society, in National Harbor, Maryland.

“The full Phase 2 dataset shows that once-daily oral CX11 delivered clinically meaningful weight loss with no plateau at 36 weeks, alongside a tolerability profile consistent with the GLP-1 RA class and no hepatic safety signal,” said Bo Liang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Corxel US. “These results give us a strong foundation for dose selection as we advance CX11 into pivotal global Phase 3 studies.”

Kevin Xie, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer of Corxel US, added, “Corxel US was established to bring a convenient, scalable oral option to the many people living with obesity who are not well served by injectable therapies. Presenting these results at ObesityWeek, as we align with FDA on Phase 3 and work toward becoming an independent company, marks an important step in building an oral obesity franchise around CX11 and CX12.”

The poster presented at ObesityWeek® expands on the positive top-line results Corxel US announced in June 2026. It details week 26 and week 36 weight loss, categorical response rates, waist circumference and BMI, and additional data on the safety, GI tolerability and liver function profile.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (CX11201; NCT07011797) enrolled 246 adults with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m²), or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, at 17 sites in the United States. Participants were randomized 1:1:1:1:1 to once-daily CX11 120 mg, 160 mg, 200 mg (fast titration), 200 mg (slow titration) or placebo for 36 weeks. The primary endpoint was percent change in body weight at week 26.

Efficacy data

The trial met its primary endpoint. At week 26, all CX11 doses produced mean weight loss of 8.0% to 9.0% from baseline, compared with 2.8% for placebo (P<0.0001 for each dose).

Weight loss continued through week 36, reaching 9.3% to 11.5% across CX11 doses versus 3.1% for placebo (P<0.0001), with no indication of a weight plateau at the end of treatment.

At week 36, CX11 also reduced waist circumference by 8.3 to 11.5 cm (placebo: 3.4 cm) and BMI by 3.3 to 4.3 kg/m² (placebo: 1.1 kg/m²). A greater share of CX11-treated participants reached each categorical weight loss threshold than on placebo:

Week 36 response rate CX11 120 mg CX11 160 mg CX11 200 mg slow CX11 200 mg fast Placebo ≥5% weight loss 81% 89% 88% 85% 44% ≥10% weight loss 45% 66% 50% 53% 12% ≥15% weight loss 14% 16% 20% 15% 0%



Efficacy figures are least squares means (weight, waist, BMI) or logistic regression estimates (response rates) in the per-protocol set, with intercurrent events handled by a hypothetical strategy.

Safety and tolerability data

CX11 showed a safety and GI tolerability profile consistent with other molecules in the GLP-1 RA class. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurred in 60.8% to 70.0% of participants in the CX11 cohorts and 63.0% in the placebo cohort.

GI events occurred mainly during dose escalation (through week 16) and were mild to moderate in severity. Across CX11 cohorts, nausea occurred in 32.7% to 34.0% of participants (placebo: 10.9%). Averaged across all CX11 doses, vomiting occurred in 13.5%, constipation in 8.0% and diarrhea in 8.0% (placebo: 4.3%, 4.3% and 2.2%).

Discontinuation due to GI TEAEs was 5.0% across combined CX11 cohorts versus 2.2% for placebo. Five CX11-treated participants (2.5%) experienced serious TEAEs; none were assessed as treatment related, and no TEAEs led to death.

Liver function testing showed no hepatic safety signal, and no participant met Hy’s law criteria. ALT or AST elevations above 3x ULN occurred in 3.5% and 1.5%, respectively, of CX11-treated participants and 2.2% on placebo; these were generally transient, with most resolving or improving during follow-up. More than 1,500 participants have now been studied across the CX11 clinical program with no hepatic safety signal identified.

About CX11

CX11 is an investigational oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist designed to address cardiometabolic conditions, including obesity, overweight and type 2 diabetes. With global ex-China rights acquired by Corxel US from Vincentage in December 2024, CX11 aims to overcome limitations of current injectable GLP-1 RAs by offering convenient, once-daily oral administration and weight reduction comparable to injectable GLP-1 RAs. CX11 has demonstrated favorable tolerability, scalability, and accessibility as a small molecule product candidate. Clinical data from Vincentage’s Phase 3 trial in China demonstrated competitive weight loss with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Corxel US plans to advance CX11 into global Phase 3 clinical trials.

About Corxel US

Corxel US is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for patients with cardiometabolic conditions around the world. The company is led by an experienced management team that has a strong track record of identifying, in-licensing and developing attractive clinical product candidates directed at validated targets with proven mechanisms of action (MoAs). Corxel US’ diverse portfolio of clinical-stage product candidates has the potential to redefine treatment standards and address key limitations of current therapies for multiple cardiometabolic indications. Corxel US is developing selective small molecule compounds across the cardiometabolic spectrum with the lead product candidate CX11, an oral small molecule GLP-1 RA under clinical development for obesity and overweight conditions and T2DM, and CX12, an oral small molecule amylin RA under pre-clinical development. Corxel US also has additional small molecule programs in development targeting validated obesity targets.

For further information, please visit https://www.corxelbio.com/en/corxel-us/.

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