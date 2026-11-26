Primary endpoint met for all five patients

Physiologic pulse and automatic adaptation to patient activity confirmed

CorWave awarded up to €51.9M in public funding under the IPCEI Tech4Cure (France 2030)

CLICHY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CorWave SA, a clinical-stage medical technology company pioneering innovative cardiac assist devices, today announced positive results from its feasibility study of the CorWave Left Ventricular Assist System (LVAS). The data were presented at the 10th edition of the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Mechanical Circulatory Support (EACTS MCS) Summit held in Amsterdam from November 19–21, 2026, by Dr. Nail Khissamutdinov, heart failure cardiologist and head of the MCS Department at the University Medical Center (UMC) Heart Center in Astana.

The feasibility study evaluated the safety and performance of the CorWave LVAS in five patients with advanced heart failure, enrolled at two leading mechanical circulatory support centers: St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Australia, where Prof. Chris Hayward served as principal investigator, and the UMC Heart Center in Astana, Kazakhstan, with Prof. Yuriy Pya and Dr. Nail Khissamutdinov as study investigators.

Successful implantation and improved hemodynamics

The five implantations were completed successfully using the standard LVAD surgical approach. The study met its primary endpoint: at 30 days, all five patients were alive and free from the specified device-related adverse events (non-surgical bleeding, infection, disabling stroke and pump malfunction). With more than 650 days of support to date, and no pump thrombosis, these findings provide the first clinical evidence of the safety and performance of the CorWave LVAS. All five patients achieved positive outcomes: three were successfully bridged to heart transplantation, and two have returned home on CorWave LVAS support.

In addition, patients showed marked hemodynamic improvement under CorWave LVAS support, with increased cardiac index, decreased mean pulmonary artery pressure, and decreased left ventricular end-diastolic diameter.

A smart pump that preserves the physiologic pulse and adapts to patient activity

Conventional durable LVADs use rotary pumps that typically operate at a set speed and provide continuous flow support. CorWave’s wave membrane technology takes a different approach: it is designed to work with the heart rather than override it. The feasibility study provided the first clinical confirmation of this approach, with a preserved physiologic pulse. The pump operated in synchrony with the native heart, with aortic valve opening on every heartbeat, and demonstrated the ability to automatically adjust support to cardiac demand without intervention from the care team.

“We were delighted to take part in the trial of this next-generation pump. The degree of pulsatility we see reflects its physiologic design, and its potential benefits for patients are very promising. We look forward to the pivotal study, which will assess its clinical impact on a larger scale,” said Prof. Chris Hayward, cardiologist at St Vincent’s Hospital and principal investigator of the study.

“What struck us most is how naturally the pump adapts: it follows the patient, not the other way around. When our two patients climbed stairs, the CorWave LVAS increased its support on its own, then reduced it again as they rested. This is the kind of physiologic support we have long been waiting for, and it has the potential to truly change daily life for people living with an LVAD,” said Prof. Yuriy Pya, cardiac surgeon and CEO of the UMC Heart Center in Astana.

“The wave membrane is a radically new way of moving blood, and it has delivered from its very first clinical study: more than 650 days of life-saving support without a single pump failure, with billions of membrane cycles in step with tens of millions of heartbeats. More importantly, it demonstrated its capacity to preserve the pulse and adapt its flow to the patient’s activity. These first results pave the way for a new era in advanced heart failure therapy, one in which mechanical support helps patients lead active lives,” said Louis de Lillers, CEO of CorWave. “We owe this achievement to the patients and their families, to the clinical teams in Sydney and Astana, and to the technical teams who spent more than a decade turning an idea into a pump that supports patients.”

Next steps

Building on these results, CorWave is preparing a pivotal clinical trial to support CE marking of the CorWave LVAS, which will significantly expand the company's clinical program. The trial is planned to take place at centers of excellence in several countries. Recent strategic hires in clinical affairs, operations, and R&D have strengthened CorWave's capacity to execute at scale.

In parallel, CorWave has been selected for its Nautilus project under the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) Tech4Cure initiative, a program approved by the European Commission and supported by France 2030, with public funding of up to €51.9M to accelerate the company’s technological and clinical roadmap. This is the largest amount awarded under the initiative, following an evaluation by independent experts.

About CorWave

CorWave is a French clinical-stage company pioneering innovative cardiac assist devices. CorWave’s wave membrane is a novel technology that sets it apart from currently marketed Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) through its physiologic operation, designed to preserve pulsatility and automatically adjust flow to the patient’s activity level. Ultimately, CorWave’s technology is designed to reduce complications associated with current devices and enable patients to lead active lives. A member of French Tech 120, CorWave was founded in 2012 by the start-up studio MD Start and is funded by renowned investors, including Bpifrance, EIC Fund, M&L Healthcare, Novo Holdings, Seventure Partners, Sofinnova Partners, Vlerick Group, and Ysios Capital. The company has raised over €100M in equity funding and employs about a hundred people. In May 2025, after more than a decade of research and development, CorWave became the first company in over 25 years to bring a radically new pumping technology into clinical evaluation in the durable LVAD space.

Further information: www.corwave.com | x.com/corwave | www.linkedin.com/company/corwave

CorWave LVAS is a medical device currently available for clinical investigation only.

This project received funding from the European Union’s research and innovation Horizon 2020 program under grant agreement #954151.

As part of France 2030, CorWave is supported under the IPCEI Tech4Cure initiative and by the SPI fund’s investment.

CorWave’s R&D program is supported by the French government through the Investments for the Future Program (PIA).

CorWave’s industrialization program is supported by the Île-de-France region through the “Relance Industrie” call for projects.

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