Study misses primary endpoint, but prespecified analysis suggests possible benefit in mild Alzheimer's, pointing to a potential role for devices alongside drugs in future treatment

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognito Therapeutics presented results today at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference from its Phase 3 HOPE study of Spectris AD, an investigational, non-invasive, at-home Alzheimer's therapy platform that uses light and sound stimulation to engage gamma-frequency brain activity. Although the study did not meet its primary endpoint, a prespecified analysis of participants with mild Alzheimer's favored Spectris on measures of thinking and daily function. Future treatment approaches could include both therapeutics and devices to address Alzheimer's from multiple angles, an important step toward enabling combination therapy and precision medicine.

"While the HOPE study did not meet its primary endpoint, the signal in the mild Alzheimer's subgroup raises important questions that are worth exploring further," said Laura Nisenbaum, PhD, Interim Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. "Daily function is what patients and families tell us matters most, so it will be important to see whether the early signs of slower decline on that measure in people with mild Alzheimer's hold up as more data become available. A non-invasive option like Spectris, with no potential for drug-drug interactions, could one day play a role in the combination treatment regimens that will be needed to make real progress against Alzheimer's."

In the mild Alzheimer's subgroup, Spectris showed nominally significant slowing of decline on CDR-SB, daily function, and instrumental activities of daily living. The difference in outcomes between participants with mild and moderate disease raises the possibility that earlier intervention may be key to clinical benefit, a hypothesis that future studies will need to test.

Anti-amyloid therapies have established an important foundation for Alzheimer's treatment, but not every patient is a candidate for them. Because Spectris does not target amyloid, it is not expected to cause ARIA, a side effect of anti-amyloid therapies that requires MRI monitoring and occurs more often in people who carry the APOE4 gene, an estimated 40 to 65 percent of Alzheimer's patients. There is already significant momentum toward a broader range of approaches, with nearly 75% of the current drug pipeline now focused on pathways beyond amyloid and tau.

"Mixed results are part of how science moves forward. For the millions of Alzheimer's patients who are not candidates for anti-amyloid therapies, or who need options beyond a single drug, these findings add important new information," said Isobel Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of the ADDF. "This is exactly the kind of science the ADDF's venture philanthropy model is designed to support: testing innovative, high-risk ideas that others may not yet be willing to fund and generating data the field needs to know which approaches deserve further investment. Studies like this move us closer to a future where multiple therapies tailored to each patient can become the standard of care."

Cognito plans to engage with the FDA to review the HOPE results and discuss a potential path to authorization for Spectris AD in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded nearly $400 million to fund 792 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/

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SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation