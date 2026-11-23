Landmark NIH-funded study across nearly 2,400 participants validates circular RNA as a dynamic new molecular intelligence layer, capturing active changes across multiple neurodegenerative pathways years before cognitive decline:

Superior Progression Prediction: Demonstrates a 2.92 Hazard Ratio for predicting symptom onset, 61% stronger than pTau217 alone.

Synergistic Performance: Achieves a 4.83 Hazard Ratio for progression and a 0.967 AUC for Alzheimer's (AD) diagnosis when combined with pTau217, elevating the current standard of care.

Crucial Early Window: Detects dynamic molecular divergence before clinical cognitive decline begins.

Consistent performance: Delivers consistency for Alzheimer's disease diagnosis across ancestries.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, a precision neurology company decoding the dynamic biology of the brain through circular RNA (circRNA) blood biomarkers, today announced the successful presentation of a featured biotech showcase and five comprehensive data posters at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference. Grounded in a landmark NIH-funded study across nearly 2,400 participants, the presented data validates circRNA as a powerful new molecular intelligence layer that predicts Alzheimer's disease progression years before clinical symptoms emerge.

For over a decade, Alzheimer's blood diagnostics have relied on measuring single proteins, such as amyloid and tau, which can accumulate silently for decades. Circular Genomics is introducing a fundamentally new category of biomarker. Circular RNAs are highly stable, closed-loop RNA molecules that are enriched in the brain and cross the blood-brain barrier into the bloodstream. Because they reflect active, real-time gene regulation, circRNAs offer a dynamic window into multiple, interconnected brain biological pathways simultaneously, providing researchers with actionable insights into when cognitive symptoms are likely to begin.

Advancing Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Therapeutics

During the CTAD Biotech Showcase, Nikolaos Mellios, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Circular Genomics, delivered a featured presentation on "Next-Generation circRNA Blood Biomarker Platform for Alzheimer's Disease Detection, Progression Prediction, and Clinical Deployment". Dr. Mellios highlighted how the CircPath™ platform, currently available for Research Use Only (RUO), is transforming biopharma clinical trials.

"While amyloid and tau tell us the underlying structural pathology is present, they don't capture the real-time biological response of the brain," said Nikolaos Mellios, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Circular Genomics. "By measuring dynamic synaptic, inflammatory, and metabolic changes before symptoms appear, our 34-circRNA signature captures the active and dynamic disease state. When we combine this multi-pathway RNA signal with established markers like pTau217, we achieve a combined hazard ratio over 5. This provides a highly scalable tool to ensure presymptomatic prevention trials are populated with precisely the right patients at the optimal time for intervention; so that, drug developers can drastically improve patient selection and clinical trial efficiencies."

By delivering whole-transcriptome profiling and targeted prognostic applications, the platform empowers drug developers to de-risk neurological clinical trials. Clinically, this means trial sponsors can now stratify biologically heterogeneous patient cohorts, enrich prevention trials with individuals who are imminently progressing toward cognitive decline, and track multi-pathway pharmacodynamic responses to new therapies from a routine blood draw.

Comprehensive Scientific Evidence Across Poster Presentations

The five posters presented at CTAD 2026 offered a holistic view of Circular Genomics' rigorously validated science. Evaluated across three independent cohorts totalling nearly 2,400 individuals, the comprehensive data demonstrated that the company's proprietary 34-circRNA signature captures dynamic changes in multiple disease pathways providing prognostic information well beyond the identification of Alzheimer's pathology alone.

Beyond the progression and biological deep dives highlighted below, the posters also confirmed the platform's exceptional analytical robustness and disease specificity. Research demonstrated that the 34-circRNA signature maintains high specificity for Alzheimer's disease when measured against non-AD dementias like Parkinson's disease, frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Furthermore, orthogonal PCR evaluations proved that this blood-based signal can be reliably and consistently measured using quantitative and digital droplet PCR, ensuring the technology is highly scalable for future clinical laboratory deployment.

Highlighted Poster Presentations

Poster P274: Brain-enriched Circular RNAs as Blood-based Biomarkers for Detection of Alzheimer's Disease-related Biology Across the Disease Continuum

This study examined exactly when circRNA levels shift in relation to clinical disease onset, analyzing a longitudinal cohort of 688 cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals from the Knight ADRC discovery cohort.

The Science: The 34-circRNA signature detects molecular divergence 4 to 8 years before clinical symptoms emerge, with the most significant shifts occurring 2 to 4 years prior to the onset of cognitive decline.

The 34-circRNA signature detects molecular divergence 4 to 8 years before clinical symptoms emerge, with the most significant shifts occurring 2 to 4 years prior to the onset of cognitive decline. The Outcome: The circRNA model achieved a 0.870 AUC for 5-year progression prediction, drastically outperforming plasma pTau217 (0.676 AUC) and amyloid PET (0.643 AUC). This translates to a notable improvement in predictive accuracy over standard protein tests, giving researchers a crucial early-intervention window to treat patients before irreversible memory loss occurs.

Poster P314: Circular RNA Blood-Based Biomarkers Reliably Predict Progression of Asymptomatic Individuals to Alzheimer's Disease: ADRC and A4/LEARN Cohort Replication

To validate the reliability of the prognostic signal, Circular Genomics evaluated the fixed 34-circRNA model across two entirely independent, large-scale replication cohorts: a second Knight ADRC cohort (N=551) and the A4/LEARN study (N=318).

The Science: The prediction of progression from cognitively unimpaired to symptomatic Alzheimer's disease successfully replicated across both cohorts. The model achieved a remarkable 3.83 Hazard Ratio (HR) in the Knight ADRC replication and a 2.93 HR in the A4/LEARN cohort.

The prediction of progression from cognitively unimpaired to symptomatic Alzheimer's disease successfully replicated across both cohorts. The model achieved a remarkable 3.83 Hazard Ratio (HR) in the Knight ADRC replication and a 2.93 HR in the A4/LEARN cohort. The Outcome: The data proves that circRNA elevates existing standard-of-care diagnostics performance. When combined with pTau217, the integrated biomarker model pushed the predictive hazard ratio to an unprecedented 5.58 in the Knight ADRC cohort and 4.58 in the A4/LEARN cohort. This synergistic approach drastically reduces cohort heterogeneity, ensuring pharmaceutical sponsors can identify the exact patients most likely to progress during a trial window.

Poster P313: Alzheimer's Disease Specificity and Consistent Performance of a Circular RNA Blood-Based Biomarker Model Across Diverse Populations This abstract evaluated the 34-circRNA model to ensure it maintains robust performance across diverse genetic ancestries.

The Science: The signature's performance remains highly consistent across diverse genetic ancestries: including African American, Hispanic, and Asian populations, as well as across sexes and APOE4 genetic statuses.

The signature's performance remains highly consistent across diverse genetic ancestries: including African American, Hispanic, and Asian populations, as well as across sexes and APOE4 genetic statuses. The Outcome: The research confirms that the circRNA signature delivers equitable, highly specific Alzheimer's disease detection (maintaining an AUC > 0.90 across diverse populations). This ensures broad clinical applicability for underrepresented groups without sacrificing performance driven by genetic ancestry or non-AD dementias.

The robust data presented at CTAD 2026 cements circular RNA as a transformative, complementary layer of molecular intelligence that elevates the current standard of care. While the CircPath™ platform is currently empowering biopharma partners and academic researchers to de-risk clinical trials and track pathway-level disease activity and responses, this comprehensive validation lays the essential groundwork for future clinical diagnostic deployment. By providing a non-invasive window into the brain's active biology, Circular Genomics is advancing a future where complex neurodegenerative conditions, starting with Alzheimer's disease and expanding into Parkinson's disease and ALS, are measurable, manageable, and treatable years before irreversible cognitive decline alters patients' lives.

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is a precision medicine company developing circular RNA-based diagnostics and therapeutics to transform the understanding and treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. By leveraging novel RNA biology through its proprietary CircPATH™ platform, the company aims to enable earlier detection, more precise patient stratification, and more targeted interventions across brain health. Circular Genomics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.circulargenomics.com.

About CircPATH™

CircPATH™ is Circular Genomics' proprietary end-to-end circular RNA discovery and validation engine, serving as the technological backbone for all of the company's diagnostic product offerings. The platform systematically identifies disease-relevant circRNAs from complex biological samples, validates their performance across independent cohorts, and translates them into clinically actionable biomarker panels. By leveraging the unique biology of circular RNAs—their stability, tissue specificity, and functional independence from linear transcripts—CircPATH™ unlocks biomarker signals that have remained invisible to conventional approaches. The platform's ability to discover brain-enriched circRNAs detectable in blood creates a non-invasive window into central nervous system biology, enabling applications across the full spectrum of neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric conditions.

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