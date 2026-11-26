Analysis of more than 2,000 AI model configurations identifies measurement quality as a critical determinant of biological AI performance, alongside dataset and model size

Findings provide a quantitative framework for guiding investments in biological data generation, experimental technologies and foundation model development for drug discovery

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Cellular Intelligence, a clinical-stage AI company building a universal foundation model of cell signaling, today announced a publication in Nature Machine Intelligence establishing a new scaling law for biological AI. The study demonstrates that the quality of biological measurements predicts AI performance, suggesting that generating larger datasets and building more powerful models alone may not be sufficient to advance AI-driven drug discovery, and that the quality of the data plays a critical role.

The study, A measurement noise scaling law for cellular representation learning, establishes measurement noise as a distinct, quantifiable scaling dimension for biological AI, alongside dataset and model size. Through an analysis of more than 2,000 combinations of model architectures, tasks and noise levels across gene expression, microscopy imaging and protein sequence data, the researchers identified a consistent logarithmic relationship between measurement noise and AI performance. The findings have particular relevance for biotechnology companies investing in large-scale cellular datasets and virtual cell models designed to predict how cells respond to drugs, genetic perturbations and other biological signals.

“Scaling laws changed how AI investments are made by making performance predictable,” said Dr. Allon Klein, scientific co-founder of Cellular Intelligence and professor of systems biology at Harvard Medical School, who co-led the study. “In other domains such as language models, these laws guide how much data to collect and how large to make models. This work shows that we also need to ask whether the measurements themselves are good enough for a model to learn from. There is no perfect dataset. Researchers have to make real trade-offs in how they invest their time and resources, and this work gives them a clearer way to make those decisions.”

Key findings from the study include:

Current single-cell measurement technologies limit AI performance. Many existing technologies capture fewer than half of the RNA molecules within a cell, constraining the biological information available to AI models. Improving measurement sensitivity could unlock further advances in cellular AI.

Many existing technologies capture fewer than half of the RNA molecules within a cell, constraining the biological information available to AI models. Improving measurement sensitivity could unlock further advances in cellular AI. Larger datasets alone may not overcome measurement limitations. For applications requiring accurate representations of individual cells, generating higher-quality measurements may be more valuable than simply increasing the number of cells profiled.

For applications requiring accurate representations of individual cells, generating higher-quality measurements may be more valuable than simply increasing the number of cells profiled. Protein AI and cellular AI face different scaling challenges. Protein sequence models demonstrated resilience to error rates typical of modern sequencing technologies, while single-cell transcriptomic models remained constrained by measurement sensitivity.

Protein sequence models demonstrated resilience to error rates typical of modern sequencing technologies, while single-cell transcriptomic models remained constrained by measurement sensitivity. Transformer-based architectures are not necessarily optimal for cellular biology. While the transformer-based Geneformer model demonstrated greater resilience to measurement noise, scVI, a variational autoencoder, captured more biological information across the tasks evaluated.

The study also introduces tools that can help researchers estimate how deeply to sequence before they commit resources to a data-generation effort. For teams building foundation models of biology, the study offers a practical framework for deciding whether the next investment should be in collecting more data, improving measurement quality, or designing models that can learn more effectively from noisy measurements.

“Drug discovery has long relied on trial and error because we lack the ability to reliably predict how cells respond to therapeutic interventions,” said Micha Breakstone, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cellular Intelligence. “At Cellular Intelligence, we are building a universal foundation model of cell signaling to address this challenge. This research reinforces our approach of integrating experimental biology and AI. By generating context-rich, temporally resolved data that is more informative, we can build more predictive models of cellular behavior and ultimately make drug discovery a more systematic engineering discipline.”

The study was co-led by Allon Klein, Ph.D., scientific co-founder of Cellular Intelligence and professor of systems biology at Harvard Medical School and Gokul Gowri, Ph.D., a Tayebati Postdoctoral Fellow at MIT. Dan Raviv, Director of Computational Biology and Machine Learning at Cellular Intelligence, is a co-author of the study.

The paper, “A measurement noise scaling law for cellular representation learning,” is available at https://www.nature.com/articles/s42256-026-01332-7.

About Cellular Intelligence

Cellular Intelligence is a clinical-stage AI biotechnology company building a universal foundation model of cell signaling to understand, predict and ultimately control cellular behavior. By integrating artificial intelligence with experimental biology, the company aims to transform drug discovery and development from trial and error into a predictive engineering discipline, with applications spanning regenerative medicine, cancer and aging. Cellular Intelligence holds the global rights to STEM-PD, an investigational Phase 2-ready cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease with FDA Fast Track designation. With operations in Boston and Denmark, the company brings together world-leading expertise in artificial intelligence, developmental biology, genomics and therapeutic development. For more information visit www.cellularintelligence.com.

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