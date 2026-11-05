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Press Releases

Celldex to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2026

November 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on November 9, 2026 at 9:00am ET.
  • The 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2026 at 10:50am ET.

The webcasts of the Guggenheim and Evercore presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the Celldex Website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex
Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contacts
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Elizabeth Higgins
Executive Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(857) 404-2088
ehiggins@celldex.com


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