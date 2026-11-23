Establishes 160-working-day Saudi FDA (SFDA) priority review target following marketing authorization submission, accelerating Multikine’s potential Saudi commercial market entry to 2027 or early 2028

Commercialization partnership with Amarox provides fully funded in-country distribution and a 50/50 revenue share while building localized biopharma capabilities

Saudi FDA’s New Accelerator Program for Drugs in Rare Diseases (NADR) grants priority access and scientific flexibility, advancing Saudi Vision 2030 healthcare initiatives

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CVM #Multikine--CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced that its investigational cancer immunotherapy Multikine® (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) has been granted official designation under the Saudi Food and Drug Authority’s (SFDA) New Accelerator Program for Drugs in Rare Diseases (NADR). The designation application was successfully submitted by Amarox, CEL-SCI’s in-country regulatory and commercialization partner in Saudi Arabia.

The NADR designation positions Saudi Arabia to potentially become the first commercial market globally for Multikine®. With NADR status secured, CEL-SCI and Amarox are preparing to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the SFDA within the next 2-3 months. Under recently enacted SFDA guidance, products designated under the NADR pathway qualify for priority review with a target assessment timeframe of 160 working days, supporting a potential commercial launch and initial commercial sales of Multikine in 2027 or early 2028, pending SFDA approval and review of the MAA.

“The Saudi FDA has demonstrated extraordinary global regulatory leadership by establishing the NADR program,” stated Geert Kersten, Chief Executive Officer of CEL-SCI. “Their forward-looking framework perfectly aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s mandate to bring cutting-edge healthcare innovations to the Kingdom rapidly. Because of the SFDA's proactive approach, we are prioritizing Saudi Arabia as the potential first global commercial market for Multikine. Supported by Amarox’s deep in-country capabilities, we are not only advancing our commercialization strategy but also supporting the Kingdom’s goal of building robust, localized biopharmaceutical infrastructure. This partnership de-risks our commercial transition while delivering on our shared commitment to urgently bring life-extending therapies to head and neck cancer patients. Multikine® will initially be supplied from CEL-SCI’s US based manufacturing facility.”

“Our partnership with CEL-SCI represents an important step in Saudi Amarox’s strategy to expand into innovative medicines, advanced therapies, and biotechnology,” said Dr. Abdullah Alzomaie, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Amarox. “We are proud of CEL-SCI’s confidence in Amarox as its regional partner, and we are pleased to see our collaboration achieve an important early milestone through the SFDA’s NADR designation for Multikine. This progress reflects the encouraging environment Saudi Arabia is creating under Vision 2030 to support medical innovation, scientific research, and the introduction of advanced therapies. We see this as the beginning of a promising and long-term partnership.”

Accelerated Regulatory Pathway Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030

Launched by the SFDA in August 2026, the NADR program is a cornerstone initiative supporting the healthcare transformation goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's National Biotechnology Strategy. NADR is designed to expedite the evaluation of breakthrough therapies that address serious diseases with high unmet medical needs, ensuring Saudi citizens have first-in-class access to advanced medicines. Key benefits of the designation include:

Priority 160-Working-Day Assessment: Eligibility for accelerated review under SFDA submission guidance effective January 1, 2027, establishing a clear pathway for a potential 2027 or early 2028 Multikine launch.

Eligibility for accelerated review under SFDA submission guidance effective January 1, 2027, establishing a clear pathway for a potential 2027 or early 2028 Multikine launch. Collaborative Regulatory Framework: Dedicated access to scientific advice and tailored evaluation frameworks, reflecting the SFDA's commitment to agile, science-based regulation.

Dedicated access to scientific advice and tailored evaluation frameworks, reflecting the SFDA's commitment to agile, science-based regulation. Streamlined Access Pathways: Accelerated frameworks designed to bring high-impact immunotherapies to patients rapidly.

Capital-Efficient Commercialization & Local Capability Building

Under the terms of the strategic partnership announced in May 2026, Amarox is CEL-SCI’s local regulatory representative and exclusive commercial distributor for Multikine in Saudi Arabia. Beyond establishing a capital-efficient, 50% / 50% net revenue-sharing model for CEL-SCI, the partnership directly supports Saudi Arabia's localization goals by utilizing fully funded, in-country marketing, logistics, and sales infrastructure. The agreement also includes an option to expand this localized commercial framework into the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states—including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Compelling Phase 3 Clinical Foundation

CEL-SCI intends to seek marketing authorization in Saudi Arabia for the exact target population defined in its planned U.S. registration study: newly diagnosed, previously untreated adult patients with locally advanced, resectable oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma with no lymph node involvement and low/zero tumor PD-L1 expression.

In the world’s largest Phase 3 study for locally advanced head and neck cancer, neoadjuvant treatment with Multikine® before standard of care (SOC) delivered dramatic survival benefits in this target population:

73% 5-Year Overall Survival vs. 45% for SOC alone (p = 0.0015).

vs. 45% for SOC alone (p = 0.0015). 66% Relative Reduction in Risk of Death compared to SOC alone (Hazard Ratio = 0.34).

compared to SOC alone (Hazard Ratio = 0.34). Strong Neoadjuvant Mechanism: Administered locally over three weeks immediately following diagnosis, activating an intact immune system prior to surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.

First Berlin, based in Berlin, Germany, which facilitated the partnership, continues to support CEL-SCI and Amarox as the program moves towards submission and launch in the Kingdom.

About Multikine

Multikine is a novel cancer immunotherapy administered before surgery as a treatment for newly diagnosed previously untreated locally advanced head and neck cancer. It is manufactured at scale, stored in a vial, and injected directly around the tumor. Its goal is to activate a person’s immune system to fight cancer before the ravages of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy have weakened the immune system. In the world’s largest locally advanced head and neck cancer Phase 3 study, Multikine increased the 5-year survival rate of the target patient population to 73% vs 45% in patients treated with standard of care alone and halved the risk of death from 55% to 27%.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system before surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have damaged it, should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), given right after diagnosis and before surgery, has been administered to over 740 patients and has an excellent safety profile compared to other cancer drugs. It has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital, inability to finalize a partnering agreement and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

Gavin de Windt

CEL-SCI Corporation

(703) 506-9460