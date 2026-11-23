SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies, announces the clinical data from CT1182 (KJ-C2529), a CD19/CD20-targeting in vivo CAR T-cell product candidate developed on the Company's proprietary CARvivo™ platform, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R B-NHL). The data demonstrate preliminary favorable safety and encouraging efficacy signals for this in vivo CAR T-cell product candidate.

As of October 31, 2026, the dose-exploration range of the clinical trial was 1.2 × 10⁸ TU to 7.2 × 10⁸ TU. Five patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and one patient with blastoid mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) were enrolled. All six patients had aggressive lymphoma subtypes with Ann Arbor Stage IV disease, a median of 3 prior lines of therapy and a median total tumor burden (SPD) of 1,927.5 mm², two of whom had prior treatment with T-cell engager (TCE).

The median follow-up was approximately 3.2 months. Among the six efficacy-evaluable patients, three achieved complete response (CR) and two achieved partial response (PR). All responses were ongoing as of the cut-off date. CR was observed at the starting dose, with the longest response lasting nearly five months. CR was achieved in one TCE-refractory patient, while effective CAR-T expansion was not observed in another TCE-refractory patient due to T cell exhaustion and CD20 antigen loss.

Among the six DLT-evaluable patients, no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs), dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) or infusion-related reactions (IRRs) were observed. No biphasic cytokine elevation associated with infusion, immune effector cell-associated haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis-like syndrome (IEC-HS) or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) were reported; only Grade 1 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurred. Haematotoxicity was mild, no treatment-related ≥ Grade 3 haematological toxicities were observed, except for one case of Grade 3 leukopenia that could not be fully ruled out as disease-related.

The early clinical data validate the safety and effective gene delivery of the CARvivo™ platform. The disclosed data demonstrate encouraging early efficacy even at low doses and in a relatively high-risk patient population. The safety profile is favorable: no biphasic cytokine elevation related to infusion and no IRRs were observed, with mild haematological and hepatic toxicity. Such a safety profile supports the development of an outpatient administration setting. Complete B-cell aplasia was observed in all responding patients, suggesting that it may also be applicable to the treatment of other B-cell related diseases, such as autoimmune diseases. Further exploration of a broader dose range is planned in subsequent trials to identify the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and optimize the dose-response relationship. The Company expects to file for a registrational clinical trial in the first half of 2027.

About CT1182

CT1182 (KJ-C2529) is an in vivo CAR T-cell therapy targeting CD19 and CD20, developed on CARsgen's CARvivo™ platform for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma. A single intravenous infusion enables the in vivo generation of CAR-T cells in situ, without the need for lymphodepletion, and achieves efficient CAR T-cell generation at low doses. An investigator-initiated trial (IIT) evaluating CT1182 in patients with R/R B-NHL is underway, with preliminary data demonstrating a favorable safety and efficacy profile.

About CARvivo™

CARsgen has developed the proprietary CARvivo™ platform for the development of a portfolio of differentiated in vivo CAR T-cell product candidates. The platform features self-developed, patent-protected viral envelopes and T-cell-specific promoters. The platform achieves exceptionally high transduction efficiency and robust cell-type specificity, which greatly reduces the risk of off-target transduction in tumor cells and lowers the incidence of antigen masking and therapeutic resistance.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies to address the unmet clinical needs including but not limited to hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. CARsgen has established end-to-end capabilities for CAR T-cell research and development covering target discovery, preclinical research, product clinical development, and commercial-scale production. CARsgen has developed novel in-house technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address challenges faced by existing CAR T-cell therapies. Efforts include improving safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs, etc. CARsgen's mission is to be a global biopharmaceutical leader that provides innovative and differentiated cell therapies for patients worldwide and makes cancer and other diseases curable.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical fact or that do not relate to present facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements express the Group's current views, projections, beliefs and expectations with respect to future events as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors beyond the Group's control. As a result, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed under the heading "Principal Risks and Uncertainties" in our most recent annual report and interim report and other announcements and reports made available on our corporate website, https://www.carsgen.com. No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this press release.

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