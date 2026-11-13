Cardio Diagnostics’ Whitepaper Examines Clinical Blind Spot in Coronary Heart Disease Detection and Care

An angiogram can miss the full clinical picture of coronary heart disease for patients without significant blockage in the large coronary arteries. But epigenetics-based testing may help identify these patients earlier.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), an AI-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, today released a new whitepaper, The Invisible Burden of Non-Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease: Addressing Clinical Gaps in Coronary Angiography to Improve Patient Outcomes. The whitepaper is a resource for clinicians navigating current limitations in detecting and managing non-obstructive coronary artery disease (NOCAD). NOCAD describes patients with symptoms of coronary disease but no significant blockage in the large coronary arteries.

NOCAD is categorized into three subgroups, including Ischemia with No Obstructive Coronary Arteries (INOCA), which affects approximately 3-4 million Americans according to data from the Women’s Ischemia Syndrome Evaluation (WISE) study. Invasive coronary angiography has long been considered the gold standard for evaluating patients suspected of coronary heart disease. Because angiography shows anatomy, not function, patients with suspected INOCA can go undiagnosed, leaving clinicians with a diagnostic blind spot.

The whitepaper discusses the hidden burden of NOCAD, and what clinicians can do to identify patients with INOCA sooner, including:

An explanation of why patients evaluated for angina may have clean angiograms despite ischemic symptoms, and what invasive coronary angiography can’t see.

A clear breakdown of the subgroups of NOCAD and the evolution and endotypes of INOCA.

The diagnostic journey for a suspected INOCA patient, showing how testing can fit into primary care, from initial triage to cardiology referral and advanced testing.

The role of epigenetics-based testing as an accessible, low-cost method to help identify INOCA earlier in primary care.

“Coronary heart disease can result from obstructed flow in large or small blood vessels, yet invasive angiography can only detect blockages in the larger cardiac arteries,” said Robert Philibert, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Cardio Diagnostics. “This whitepaper outlines a clear clinical pathway for a suspected INOCA patient and how methods such as epigenetics-based testing may help identify them earlier.”

Clinicians can download the whitepaper at https://cdio.ai/reports/non-obstructive-coronary-artery-disease.

Cardio Diagnostics continues to grow the evidence supporting PrecisionCHD, its AI- and epigenetics-based blood test to aid in the diagnosis of coronary heart disease. This includes its potential to close this blind spot by helping identify INOCA sooner in patients whose symptoms go unexplained by traditional testing, including invasive coronary angiography.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/

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