Coverage enables innovative, less invasive diagnostic pathways for over 4 million patients in the UK

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bupa and Dxcover today announced a commercial agreement to support the introduction of the Dxcover Brain test into relevant Bupa clinical pathways. The collaboration brings together Bupa, one of the United Kingdom’s leading healthcare providers and insurers, and Dxcover, a developer of AI-enabled blood-based testing technologies, to improve earlier cancer detection and support more efficient diagnostic decision-making.

“Earlier identification and more effective triage can make a meaningful difference for patients,” said Dr Tim Woodman, Medical Director, Policy and Cancer Services, Bupa UK Insurance. “Giving our customers access to Dxcover Brain means healthcare professionals in our network have another advanced tool to support earlier diagnosis and help our customers get the right care sooner.”

Under the agreement, Bupa recognised clinicians will have access to the Dxcover test as an additional tool when assessing eligible patients with non-specific neurological symptoms that may indicate a brain tumour. The test is designed to support decisions about which patients may benefit most from prioritised diagnostic imaging and specialist follow-up.

“Bupa’s commitment to integrating innovations into real-world clinical pathways represents an important milestone for Dxcover and for patients seeking answers,” said Matthew Baker, PhD, CEO, and co-Founder, Dxcover. “Together, we are creating a practical route through which a rapid, accessible blood test can support critical clinical decision-making.

Patient Advocacy Groups have been campaigning in the UK for improved education, research, and tools for earlier diagnosis, better treatments and improved care. “For too many patients, the journey to a brain tumour diagnosis is prolonged by vague symptoms and uncertainty about when further investigation is needed,” said Cameron Miller, Director of External Affairs & Strategy, The Brain Tumour Charity. “Less invasive innovations like Dxcover Brain are urgently needed to help patients access the right diagnostic and treatment pathways sooner.”

About Bupa: www.bupa.co.uk

Bupa’s purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. Bupa is the UK’s leading health insurer, providing health and dental cover to more than 4.2 million customers.

About The Brain Tumour Charity: https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org/

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK's largest dedicated funder of research into primary brain tumours and a leading advocate for people affected by the disease.

About Dxcover https://www.dxcover.com/

Dxcover is changing how early, how accurately, and how efficiently cancer can be detected. The company’s platform integrates infrared spectroscopy data with proprietary algorithms to support earlier and more actionable clinical insights from a small amount of blood, yielding results in hours instead of weeks. AI-powered insight, delivered at light speed.

Bupa Media Contact:

bupapressoffice@bupa.com



The Brain Tumour Charity Media Contact:

pressoffice@thebraintumourcharity.org



Dxcover Media Contact:

info@dxcover.com