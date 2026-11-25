POETYK SLE-1 trial met the SRI-4 primary endpoint and several key secondary endpoints, including a statistically significant reduction in disease activity as measured by BICLA

In the POETYK SLE-2 trial, Sotyktu demonstrated a level of response consistent with POETYK SLE-1; however, the SRI-4 primary endpoint was not met

Sotyktu was well-tolerated and demonstrated safety consistent with its established profile

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #Patients--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced topline results from POETYK SLE-1 and POETYK SLE-2, two pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in adults with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The POETYK SLE-1 trial met the primary endpoint, with a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with Sotyktu achieving a Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Responder Index-4 (SRI-4) response, a composite measure of disease activity, at Week 52 compared with placebo. Additionally, Sotyktu demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements across multiple measures of SLE disease activity, with statistically significant effects on the British Isles Lupus Assessment Group-based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA), SRI-4 with steroid taper and patient-reported fatigue. Responses for all other key secondary endpoints were numerically greater for Sotyktu but were not statistically significant.

In the POETYK SLE-2 trial, Sotyktu demonstrated a level of response consistent with POETYK SLE-1; however, the primary endpoint was not met due to a higher placebo response than was seen in POETYK SLE-1. Notably, numerical improvements were observed for Sotyktu compared with placebo across all key secondary endpoints in POETYK SLE-2.

Sotyktu demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile across both the POETYK SLE-1 and POETYK SLE-2 trials, consistent with the established safety profile in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. In both trials, discontinuations due to adverse events were low.

"Many people living with SLE, a chronic autoimmune disease affecting an estimated 3.4 million people worldwide, experience symptoms such as fatigue, pain and flares that can substantially affect their quality of life and daily functioning," said Cristian Massacesi, MD, executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Building on the established profile of Sotyktu across multiple indications, these results add to our understanding of the potential of this differentiated mechanism to address disease activity in SLE. These findings, coupled with our Phase 2 SLE results, reinforce our confidence in the POETYK SLE program and the potential to offer people living with this disease a new treatment option.”

The company will complete a comprehensive evaluation of the SLE clinical trial data, including data from both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, and engage with health authorities. Detailed results will be presented at a future medical meeting.

“SLE remains a challenging disease to manage, and despite advances in care, physicians still have limited options to help patients achieve durable disease control,” said Eric F. Morand, MD, PhD, Sir John Monash distinguished professor at Monash University and head of Rheumatology at Monash Health, Australia. “The POETYK SLE results are promising and, if approved, Sotyktu could be the first targeted oral treatment approach to meaningfully improve outcomes for SLE patients.”

As part of its broader strategy in rheumatic diseases, Bristol Myers Squibb is also evaluating Sotyktu in the ongoing Phase 3 POETYK clinical trial in Sjögren’s disease, with results expected in 2027.

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients, investigators and clinical trial sites who participated in the POETYK SLE-1 and POETYK SLE-2 trials.

About Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is the most common form of lupus, accounting for approximately 70% of all lupus cases. SLE is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that can affect nearly every aspect of a person’s life. For many patients, the burden extends beyond visible symptoms to include fatigue, pain, cognitive impairment, reduced mobility, emotional distress and disruptions to relationships, work and daily routines.

For people living with SLE, treatment goals include reducing flares, preventing hospitalizations, minimizing organ damage and limiting treatment-related toxicity, but many patients continue to face gaps in achieving more effective and durable disease control. Despite recent advances, there remains a need for therapies that can reduce disease activity and steroid reliance, help prevent flares and organ damage and improve quality of life.

Achieving meaningful disease control earlier in the treatment journey may help reduce the burden of flares, ongoing symptoms and long-term complications that characterize SLE.

About the Phase 3 POETYK SLE Trial Program

The Phase 3 POETYK SLE program includes two global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in adults with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE): POETYK SLE-1 (IM011-246; NCT05617677) and POETYK SLE-2 (IM011-247; NCT05620407).

POETYK SLE-1 and POETYK SLE-2 are similarly designed studies, each evaluating Sotyktu 3 mg twice daily compared with placebo on top of background standard-of-care therapy. POETYK SLE-1 enrolled 510 adults with moderate-to-severe SLE, while POETYK SLE-2 enrolled 513 adults with moderate-to-severe SLE.

The primary endpoint of both trials is the proportion of patients achieving Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Responder Index-4 (SRI-4) response at Week 52.

The key secondary endpoints for both the POETYK SLE-1 and POETYK SLE-2 trials are (multiplicity tested; not presented in order of hierarchical testing): Proportion of participants who achieve British Isles Lupus Assessment Group-based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) response at Week 52; Proportion of participants with oral corticosteroids (OCS) ≥ 7.5mg/day of prednisone (or equivalent) at baseline who are receiving ≤ 5mg/day of prednisone (or equivalent) at Week 40 which is maintained through Week 52 and who achieve an SRI-4 response at Week 52; Change from baseline in patient-reported fatigue according to FACIT-Fatigue at Week 52; Proportion of participants who achieve Lupus Low Disease Activity State (LLDAS) at Week 52; Proportion of participants with ≥ 6 active (tender+swollen) joints at baseline who achieve at least 50% from baseline reduction in active (tender+swollen) joints at Week 52; Proportion of participants with a Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Disease Area and Severity Index (CLASI) activity score ≥ 10 at baseline who achieve a CLASI response, defined as a decrease of ≥ 50% from baseline CLASI activity score at Week 52.

Patients who complete the 52-week double-blind treatment period and meet eligibility criteria may continue into an optional 104-week, open-label long-term extension period.

About Sotyktu (deucravacitinib)

Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) is an oral, selective, tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor. It is the first selective TYK2 inhibitor in clinical studies across multiple immune-mediated diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb scientists designed Sotyktu to selectively target TYK2, thereby inhibiting signaling of interleukin (IL)-23, IL-12 and Type 1 interferons (IFN), key cytokines involved in the pathogenesis of multiple immune-mediated diseases. Sotyktu achieves a high degree of selectivity by binding to the regulatory domain of TYK2, resulting in allosteric inhibition of TYK2 and its downstream functions. Sotyktu selectively inhibits TYK2 at physiologically relevant concentrations. At therapeutic doses, Sotyktu does not inhibit JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3.

Sotyktu is approved in the United States and numerous countries around the world for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. In addition to its evaluation in systemic lupus erythematosus, Sotyktu is also being evaluated in Sjögren’s disease.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Pioneering Paths Forward in Immunology to Transform Patients’ Lives

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision — transforming patients’ lives through science. Combining our patient-centric approach and deep understanding of the immune system that spans over 20 years of experience, we continue to pursue bold science to deliver life-changing medicines that elevate new standards of care across rheumatology, dermatology and pulmonology. Through our sequential immunotherapy research framework, which aims to address the root cause of disease by controlling inflammation, resetting the immune system and promoting immune homeostasis with the goal of achieving transformational efficacy, we strive to bring forward tailored approaches, treatments and combinations that may lead to durable remissions, improved quality of life and functional cures.

Sotyktu U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SOTYKTU is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity reaction to deucravacitinib or to any of the excipients in SOTYKTU.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions such as angioedema have been reported. If a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue SOTYKTU.

Infections: SOTYKTU may increase the risk of infections. Serious infections have been reported in patients who received SOTYKTU. The most common serious infections reported with SOTYKTU included pneumonia and COVID-19. Avoid use of SOTYKTU in patients with an active or serious infection. Consider the risks and benefits of SOTYKTU prior to initiating treatment in patients:

with chronic or recurrent infection

who have been exposed to tuberculosis

with a history of a serious or an opportunistic infection

with underlying conditions that may predispose them to infection.

Closely monitor patients for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment. Patients who develop a new infection during treatment should undergo prompt and complete diagnostic testing, have appropriate antimicrobial therapy initiated, and be closely monitored. Do not resume SOTYKTU until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Viral Reactivation

Herpes virus reactivation (e.g., herpes zoster, herpes simplex) was reported in clinical trials with SOTYKTU. In the 16-week placebo-controlled period of Trials PSO-1 and PSO-2, herpes simplex infections were reported in 17 patients (6.8 per 100 patient-years) treated with SOTYKTU, and 1 patient (0.8 per 100 patient-years) treated with placebo. Multidermatomal herpes zoster was reported in an immunocompetent patient. The clinical implications of SOTYKTU on viral hepatitis reactivation are unknown. Consider viral hepatitis screening and monitoring for reactivation in accordance with clinical guidelines before starting and during therapy with SOTYKTU. If signs of reactivation occur, consult a hepatitis specialist. SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in patients with active hepatitis B or hepatitis C.

Tuberculosis (TB): In trials of PSO-1 and PSO-2, of 4 patients with latent TB who were treated with SOTYKTU and received appropriate TB prophylaxis, no patients developed active TB (during the mean follow-up of 34 weeks). One patient, who did not have latent TB, developed active TB after receiving 54 weeks of SOTYKTU. Evaluate patients for latent and active TB infection prior to initiating treatment with SOTYKTU. Do not administer SOTYKTU to patients with active TB. Initiate treatment of latent TB prior to administering SOTYKTU. Consider anti-TB therapy prior to initiation of SOTYKTU in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of active TB during treatment.

Malignancy including Lymphomas: Malignancies, including lymphomas, were observed in clinical trials with SOTYKTU. Consider the benefits and risks for the individual patient prior to initiating or continuing therapy with SOTYKTU, particularly in patients with a known malignancy (other than a successfully treated non-melanoma skin cancer) and patients who develop a malignancy during treatment with SOTYKTU.

Rhabdomyolysis and Elevated CPK: Treatment with SOTYKTU was associated with an increased incidence of asymptomatic creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation and rhabdomyolysis compared to treatment with placebo. Discontinue SOTYKTU if markedly elevated CPK levels occur or myopathy is diagnosed or suspected. Instruct patients to promptly report unexplained muscle pain, tenderness or weakness, particularly if accompanied by malaise or fever.

Laboratory Abnormalities: Treatment with SOTYKTU was associated with increases in triglyceride levels. Periodically evaluate serum triglycerides according to clinical guidelines during treatment. Treatment with SOTYKTU has been associated with liver enzyme elevation. Evaluate liver enzymes at baseline and during treatment with SOTYKTU in patients with known or suspected liver disease according to routine management. If increases in liver enzymes occur and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, interrupt SOTYKTU until a diagnosis of liver injury is excluded.

Immunizations: Prior to initiating therapy with SOTYKTU, complete all age-appropriate immunizations according to current immunization guidelines including prophylactic herpes zoster vaccination. Avoid use of live vaccines in patients treated with SOTYKTU. The response to live or non-live vaccines has not been evaluated.

Potential Risks Related to JAK Inhibition: It is not known whether tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibition may be associated with the observed or potential adverse reactions of Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibition. In a large, randomized, postmarketing safety trial of a JAK inhibitor in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), patients 50 years of age and older with at least one cardiovascular risk factor, higher rates of all-cause mortality, including sudden cardiovascular death, major adverse cardiovascular events, overall thrombosis, deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and malignancies (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) were observed in patients treated with the JAK inhibitor compared to those treated with TNF blockers. SOTYKTU is not approved for use in RA.

Hypoglycemia, including severe hypoglycemia, has been reported following initiation of JAK inhibitors in patients with diabetes. Advise diabetic patients to notify their healthcare provider(s) if they develop signs or symptoms of hypoglycemia.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions in patients with plaque psoriasis (≥1% of patients on SOTYKTU and more frequently than with placebo) include upper respiratory infections, blood creatine phosphokinase increased, herpes simplex, mouth ulcers, folliculitis and acne.

The overall safety profile of SOTYKTU observed in patients with active psoriatic arthritis was generally consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with plaque psoriasis.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Available data from case reports on SOTYKTU use during pregnancy are insufficient to evaluate a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Report pregnancies to the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Adverse Event reporting line at 1-800-721-5072.

Lactation: There are no data on the presence of SOTYKTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. SOTYKTU is present in rat milk. When a drug is present in animal milk, it is likely that the drug will be present in human milk. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for SOTYKTU and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from SOTYKTU or from the underlying maternal condition.

Hepatic Impairment: SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

SOTYKTU is available in 6 mg tablets.

INDICATIONS

SOTYKTU® (deucravacitinib) is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Limitations of Use:

SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants.

SOTYKTU® is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide, for SOTYKTU.

SOTYKTU and the SOTYKTU logo are trademarks of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

© 2026 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) may not receive regulatory approval for the additional indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, the possibility of unfavorable results from further clinical trials involving Sotyktu, that any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and whether Sotyktu for the additional indication described in this release will be successfully developed and commercialized. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

Bristol Myers Squibb



Media Inquiries:

media@bms.com



Investors:

investor.relations@bms.com