Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Evolution of Research & Development Organization - November 12, 2026

Cristian Massacesi to Lead Unified R&D Organization Designed to Accelerate Pipeline Momentum, Effective January 1, 2027

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #Patients--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that Cristian Massacesi will lead a unified, end-to-end Research & Development organization, effective January 1, 2027. As part of this planned transition, Robert Plenge will remain with Bristol Myers Squibb in an advisory capacity through March 2027 to support a seamless transition before departing the company.

“Bringing Research and Development together as one organization is an important step in our work to position BMS for long-term growth,” said Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., board chair and chief executive officer. “Under Cristian’s leadership, this new structure will more closely connect our scientific and clinical expertise across R&D, accelerate decision making and ultimately enhance portfolio execution. Increasingly, traditional boundaries between research and development are collapsing. This combined R&D organization sets us up to attract and retain the best talent, build critical capabilities, and better integrate new technology. I want to sincerely thank Robert for his extraordinary and lasting contributions to Bristol Myers Squibb, and his support on evolving the organization.”

“This is an exciting time at BMS, with immense scientific potential and an important opportunity to deliver on the promise of our pipeline while building what comes next,” said Cristian Massacesi, M.D., executive vice president, chief medical officer and incoming Head of R&D. “I’m grateful to Robert for his partnership, all he has contributed and the organization he has built. Our Research & Development teams are advancing exceptional science and uniting them as one team will enable us to translate our most promising discoveries into medicines for patients with greater speed and focus.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished together in Research at Bristol Myers Squibb,” said Robert Plenge, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief research officer. “It has been an honor to work alongside such exceptional scientists in advancing our mission. Cristian and I developed this new R&D structure in partnership, and I’m confident it is the right path forward for BMS and, most importantly, our patients.”

Effective January 1, 2027, the unified R&D organization will bring together Bristol Myers Squibb’s scientific and clinical expertise as one organization, strengthening collaboration from discovery through development. By combining the strengths of its teams, BMS aims to advance its pipeline with greater speed, sharper focus and a shared commitment to delivering for patients.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that the expected benefits of the organizational changes described in this press release may not be realized. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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