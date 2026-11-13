Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 12, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, including silevertinib, a potential best-in-class brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences. Presentation details with President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London presentation at 8:30am GMT / 3:30am ET on Thursday, November 19, 2026

9th Annual Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference presentation at 10:25am ET on Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference presentation at 12:00pm ET on Wednesday, December 2, 2026





Webcasts will be available at the start of the presentations on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com . Replays of the presentations will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days.

About Silevertinib

Silevertinib is an investigational oral, covalent, brain-penetrant fourth-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that selectively targets classical and more than 50 non-classical EGFR mutations in NSCLC. It is also designed to potently inhibit key EGFR alterations seen in GBM. To date, over 200 patients with EGFRm NSCLC or EGFR-altered GBM have been treated with silevertinib.

Based on feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at an End-of-Phase 2 meeting in Q4 2026, the Company is planning to initiate a Phase 3 trial in Q2 2027 in 1L EGFRm NSCLC patients. The Company is also conducting a randomized Phase 2 trial of silevertinib in patients with newly diagnosed EGFRvIII-positive GBM (NCT07326566).

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing silevertinib, an investigational brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

investors@bdtx.com