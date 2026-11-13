Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 12, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, including silevertinib, a potential best-in-class brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences. Presentation details with President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., are as follows:
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London presentation at 8:30am GMT / 3:30am ET on Thursday, November 19, 2026
- 9th Annual Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference presentation at 10:25am ET on Tuesday, December 1, 2026
- Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference presentation at 12:00pm ET on Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Webcasts will be available at the start of the presentations on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. Replays of the presentations will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days.
About Silevertinib
Silevertinib is an investigational oral, covalent, brain-penetrant fourth-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that selectively targets classical and more than 50 non-classical EGFR mutations in NSCLC. It is also designed to potently inhibit key EGFR alterations seen in GBM. To date, over 200 patients with EGFRm NSCLC or EGFR-altered GBM have been treated with silevertinib.
Based on feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at an End-of-Phase 2 meeting in Q4 2026, the Company is planning to initiate a Phase 3 trial in Q2 2027 in 1L EGFRm NSCLC patients. The Company is also conducting a randomized Phase 2 trial of silevertinib in patients with newly diagnosed EGFRvIII-positive GBM (NCT07326566).
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing silevertinib, an investigational brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.
Contacts
For Investors:
investors@bdtx.com
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