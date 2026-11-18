LEMBAZ™ (adrabetadex) is the first medicine to address the underlying cholesterol trafficking defect that causes Niemann-Pick disease, type C

LEMBAZ reduced risk of death by 55% compared to matched external controls

Beren launches Caregiver Ambassador Program & LEMBAZ Family Support to help families find a treatment site, navigate insurance and logistics, provide financial assistance

Beren received a Priority Review Voucher upon approval

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beren Therapeutics P.B.C., a leader in cholesterol-trafficking biology and novel cyclodextrin-based therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LEMBAZ™ (adrabetadex), the first medicine to address the underlying cholesterol trafficking defect that causes Niemann-Pick disease, type C (NPC) and the first medicine to improve survival in infantile-onset NPC (I-NPC). LEMBAZ is approved for adults and children with NPC who had neurological manifestations that started before the age of 6. The company received a Priority Review Voucher upon this approval.

“For children and families with infantile-onset NPC, this long-awaited approval brings a new kind of hope for the future,” said Heather Moran-Teal, Executive Director of National Niemann Pick Disease Foundation. “LEMBAZ represents an important step forward in the treatment of this devastating disease. For families who know how precious time can be, these encouraging survival findings carry profound meaning and hope for more time together.”

NPC is a rare, devastating neurodegenerative disorder marked by progressive neurological decline and premature death. It is caused by defective proteins that are unable to transport intracellular cholesterol. As a result, cholesterol becomes trapped in parts of the cell and is not properly distributed to where it is needed for normal cell function, with the most severe and debilitating effects occurring in the brain and nervous system. By re-establishing intracellular cholesterol trafficking, LEMBAZ addresses the underlying cause of NPC.

“Niemann-Pick disease, type C is incredibly devastating, gradually robbing those who have the condition of all of their abilities, leaving them debilitated and cutting short their lives far too soon. Because neurological function that is lost cannot be regained, early diagnosis and prompt treatment are critical,” said Elizabeth M. Berry-Kravis, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Neurological Sciences at Rush University Medical Center and lead investigator for the Expanded Access Program. “For the first time, LEMBAZ gives clinicians a way to address the underlying cholesterol trafficking defect that causes infantile-onset NPC, where early intervention can make the greatest difference. As the only NPC medicine to improve survival, LEMBAZ gives children more time to be children, more time with their families, more time to live life.”

The efficacy of LEMBAZ was based on an overall survival analysis in people with I-NPC treated with LEMBAZ across three clinical studies and an Expanded Access Program, compared with matched external controls. The FDA determined that this comparison served as the adequate and well-controlled study supporting approval. The analysis showed a 55 percent reduction in the risk of mortality.

“We are delighted to celebrate this moment with the NPC community. This approval reflects nearly two decades of extraordinary determination by the global NPC community, alongside the contributions of patients, families, physicians, researchers and organizations who helped advance this medicine. We appreciate the close collaboration with the FDA over the last 5 years to develop a rigorous approach to evaluating more than a decade of clinical evidence. That scientific work was fundamental to reaching this milestone,” said Jason Camm, Chief Executive Officer of Beren Therapeutics P.B.C. “At Beren, we have always understood that developing a medicine is only one part of treating a disease. That's why we've been building the system around it, helping families reach a diagnosis sooner, access treatment faster, and receive the care and support they need.”

Supporting Families

Beren knows that a medicine can only help if people can get it and is committed to providing access to all who are eligible. Recognizing the practical and emotional challenges families face throughout the diagnostic and treatment journeys, Beren has launched two complementary initiatives: LEMBAZ Family Support and the Caregiver Ambassador Program.

Together, these programs are designed to:

Provide a single point of contact for families

Ensure local access to sites of care

Strengthen peer-to-peer learning and community connectivity

LEMBAZ Family Support

The LEMBAZ Family Support program offers comprehensive financial assistance and personalized support through a dedicated Beren team that provides one-on-one help navigating the treatment journey.

Finding an appropriate treatment site is critical for families. LEMBAZ will be available at commercial sites nationwide in early December. A dedicated Beren Family Access Manager (FAM) will serve as a single point of contact, working directly with families to help identify an appropriate site of care, ideally close to home, and coordinate access to treatment.

“Proximity to an administration site should never stand between a family and treatment. With LEMBAZ available at commercial sites nationwide and Family Access Managers supporting caregivers to find a site, patients will have an opportunity to start treatment quickly,” said Bennett Smith, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Beren Therapeutics.

For eligible patients, the program includes:

Out-of-pocket assistance : full out-of-pocket assistance for eligible families, so that there is no out-of-pocket cost to families

: full out-of-pocket assistance for eligible families, so that there is no out-of-pocket cost to families Insurance & logistics navigation : dedicated Beren case managers help coordinate insurance coverage, travel logistics and other practical aspects of treatment to enable patients to start and stay on therapy

: dedicated Beren case managers help coordinate insurance coverage, travel logistics and other practical aspects of treatment to enable patients to start and stay on therapy Site identification & coordination: Personalized assistance identifying an appropriate treatment site and navigating the steps needed to establish care

Caregiver Ambassador Program

Recognizing the value of families learning from one another, Beren has also launched the Caregiver Ambassador Program to connect families considering LEMBAZ with caregivers who have firsthand experience with treatment.

The program provides an opportunity for families to ask questions, hear directly from peers about their experiences and better understand what treatment may involve. These personal perspectives can help families feel more informed and supported as they consider their treatment options.

For more information about LEMBAZ Family Support and the Caregiver Ambassador Program, call 1-844-237-3600 or email LembazFamilySupport@berentx.com.

About LEMBAZ™ (adrabetadex)

LEMBAZ™ (adrabetadex) is the first FDA approved medicine to address the underlying cholesterol trafficking defect that causes Niemann-Pick disease, type C (NPC). LEMBAZ targets the cholesterol that builds up inside brain cells, which drives the neurological damage in NPC, by replacing the function of the NPC protein that is not working properly and helps move cholesterol to where the cell can use it.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

LEMBAZ™ (adrabetadex) is a prescription medicine used to reduce the risk of death in adults and children who weigh 7 kg (about 15 pounds) or more and have Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) with neurological symptoms that began before 6 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: HEARING IMPAIRMENT INCLUDING PERMANENT HEARING LOSS Treatment with LEMBAZ has resulted in permanent hearing impairment. Before you or your child starts LEMBAZ, your healthcare provider will do a complete hearing evaluation (audiology evaluation) to establish baseline hearing levels. This includes tests such as pure tone audiometry, speech recognition, and tympanometry.

During treatment, your healthcare provider will use the results of these hearing evaluations to decide how to adjust the LEMBAZ dose. To decide the next dosage level, the hearing evaluation will be repeated 1 to 2 weeks after the first dose at each dosage level, and again 1 to 2 weeks after the second dose at each dosage level. Each evaluation is done before the next dose. If the dosage level stays the same for 2 doses in a row, or the maximum dose is reached, hearing evaluations will be done once a month until 3 stable results in a row are obtained. After that, they will be repeated every 12 months.



Hearing impairment, including permanent hearing loss: LEMBAZ can cause hearing impairment. People treated with LEMBAZ have had permanent hearing impairment that ranged from mild to profound hearing loss, including some people whose hearing was normal before treatment. It is not known whether continuing or lowering the dose affects the risk of further hearing loss. Your healthcare provider will not increase the dose if hearing tests show hearing impairment beyond set limits.

Ataxia: LEMBAZ can cause ataxia (problems with balance and coordination). Ataxia can include falls, unsteady walking or poor coordination, dizziness, and low muscle tone (hypotonia). This may occur shortly after a dose, typically in the first few days. Severe ataxia requiring hospitalization has occurred. Ataxia may be more severe at higher doses. Your healthcare provider may lower the dose if these effects are severe.

Fatigue: LEMBAZ can cause fatigue, including weakness, feeling unwell, and sleepiness. This may occur shortly after a dose, typically in the first few days. Severe fatigue requiring hospitalization has occurred. Fatigue may be more severe at higher doses. Your healthcare provider may lower the dose if these effects are severe.

Most common side effects: The most common side effects (reported in 25% or more of patients in a clinical trial) were hearing impairment, ataxia, fatigue, vomiting, back pain, headache, fever, diarrhea, nausea, and cough.

These are not all the possible side effects of LEMBAZ. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Mandos LLC at 1-844-237-3600.

LEMBAZ is for intrathecal use only (injected into the fluid around the spinal cord).

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING, for LEMBAZ.

This information does not replace talking with your healthcare provider.

About Niemann-Pick Disease, Type C

Niemann-Pick disease, type C (NPC) is a rare, devastating neurodegenerative disorder marked by progressive neurological decline and premature death. It is caused by defective proteins that are unable to sufficiently transport intracellular cholesterol. As a result, cholesterol becomes trapped in parts of the cell and is not properly distributed to where it is needed for normal cell function, with the most severe and debilitating effects occurring in the brain and nervous system. In the U.S., approximately half of those living with NPC – 475 children – have infantile-onset NPC (I‑NPC), which is when the neurological signs appear before a child’s sixth birthday and is the most severe and rapidly progressive form of the disease. Earlier neurological onset is associated with more rapid disease progression and earlier mortality with mean ages of death of ~5.6 years for early infantile-onset (age of neurological onset <2 years) and ~13.4 years for late-infantile onset (2 to <6 years). Because diagnosis is often delayed, earlier recognition and prompt initiation of treatment are critical priorities.

About Beren Therapeutics P.B.C.

Beren Therapeutics P.B.C. is a founder-led biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of cyclodextrin-based medicines for diseases driven by defective cholesterol trafficking. As a fully integrated organization, Beren is committed to translating insights from the patient community and the laboratory into the development and delivery of transformative medicines. Beren and its subsidiary Mandos LLC® have supported the NPC community by providing access to adrabetadex through an Expanded Access Program (EAP).

Beren is a Public Benefit Corporation purpose-built to bring life-changing medicines to patients as quickly and responsibly as possible. Its P.B.C. structure is intended to align governance with long-term patient impact, empowering its leadership team and Board to balance the interests of patients, caregivers, clinicians and health systems alongside long-term shareholder value.

Beren is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif. To learn more about Beren, the adrabetadex program, and Beren’s cholesterol-trafficking focused therapeutic strategy, visit the company’s website, LinkedIn channel or Facebook page.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” which are not historical facts, but instead are predictions about future events based on Beren’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, commonly identified by words such as "would", "may", "expects", "believes", "plans", "intends", "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Although we believe that our predictions are reasonable, future events are inherently uncertain and our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. Accordingly, you are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements is subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact

Beren Therapeutics Media Relations

media@berentx.com