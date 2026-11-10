Baylor Genetics to Highlight the Clinical Value of Genomics in Pediatric Care at the 2026 National Society of Genetic Counselors Annual Meeting

Two new data presentations underscore the diagnostic and clinical utility of genome and exome sequencing for pediatric patients with hearing loss and immunodeficiency

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, today announced it will share new data in two poster presentations and host a lunch symposium at the 2026 National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) Annual Conference in Baltimore, MD from Nov. 10-14, 2026.

Poster Presentations

Poster #GENT247: The Diagnostic Utility of Genome and Exome Sequencing for Children with Hearing Loss Day and time: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m. EST Location: Exhibit Hall Presenting author: Sydney Lau, MS, CGC, Senior Medical Science Liaison, Baylor Genetics



Poster #GENT246: Diagnostic and Clinical Utility of Genome and Exome Sequencing for Children with Immunodeficiency Day and time: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m. EST Location: Exhibit Hall Presenting author: Sydney Lau, MS, CGC, Senior Medical Science Liaison, Baylor Genetics







Lunch Symposium

Baylor Genetics will host a lunch symposium on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 12:15 p.m. EST in room 314-317 featuring Christine Eng, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics and Sabrina Southwick, MS, CGC, Prenatal Genetic Counselor at Johns Hopkins. The session, Reimagining Genomic Testing Across the Care Continuum (from Prenatal to Postnatal), will explore how genome sequencing and complementary technologies may provide additional diagnoses, insights, and utility across prenatal and postnatal settings. CEUs will be offered.

“Advances in genomics continue to reshape how we approach complex and rare diseases by helping clinicians identify underlying genetic causes earlier and opening new possibilities for more informed patient care,” said Dr. Christine Eng. “We believe the data we’re sharing at this year’s NSGC conference reinforces the diagnostic and clinical utility of a genome-first approach to care. By leading with genome sequencing and layering in advanced multi-omic and multimodal technologies as needed, we have the potential to uncover clinically meaningful insights that may be missed by conventional testing alone and could accelerate the path to diagnosis for more patients.”

Baylor Genetics has an experienced team of genetic counselors to help navigate testing options, test results, and next steps. The company also recently launched a new patient education hub, which serves as a centralized resource designed to give patients and caregivers clear information and guidance throughout the genetic testing journey.

Baylor Genetics will be exhibiting at booth #1376. For more information about Baylor Genetics’ presence at the NSGC meeting, please visit: https://www.baylorgenetics.com/conferences/nsgc-2026/. Updates will also be shared on the company’s LinkedIn channel throughout the meeting.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, from clinical-grade genomic sequencing to expert interpretation, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, pharmacogenomics and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

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