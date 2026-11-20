Both BL1332 doses demonstrated numerically greater pain relief than vehicle across all primary, secondary and exploratory pain analyses; the primary endpoint at 24 hours was not met

Exploratory analyses showed more patients achieved complete pain relief following surgery and faster corneal epithelium recovery when treated with BL1332

Results support discussions with FDA regarding future development, including potential Phase 3 planning

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced topline results from a Phase 2 study evaluating BL1332, a first-in-class topical TRPV1 antagonist, in patients experiencing pain following photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery.

“What stands out from this study is the consistency of the findings,” said Yehia Hashad, MD, executive vice president, R&D and chief medical officer, Bausch + Lomb. “Both dose groups showed numerically greater pain relief than vehicle across all the pain measures we evaluated, more patients achieved complete pain relief following surgery and we observed evidence of faster corneal healing. These findings help define the clinical profile of BL1332 and will inform our discussions with the FDA on next steps, including potential Phase 3 planning.”

Ocular surface pain is a common and often debilitating condition that can occur following surgery and in association with a variety of ocular disorders. Despite its prevalence, there are currently no approved therapies specifically designed to target the underlying neurosensory pathways responsible for ocular surface pain.

BL1332 is a first-in-class topical TRPV1 antagonist designed to block a key receptor involved in ocular pain signaling. Unlike therapies that primarily address associated signs or symptoms, BL1332 is intended to directly modulate the biological pathways that drive ocular pain.

Study Design and Results

The randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 study evaluated BL1332 0.30% and BL1332 0.15% ophthalmic solution versus vehicle in 129 adults undergoing unilateral sequential PRK surgery for myopia. Participants were randomized 2:2:1 to BL1332 0.30%, BL1332 0.15% or vehicle and received treatment beginning immediately after surgery, with five doses administered over 24 hours while awake for three days and follow-up through Day 14.

The study was designed to identify an initial efficacy signal and characterize the clinical profile of BL1332 in post-surgical patients.

The study did not meet its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement versus vehicle in the sum of pain intensity differences (SPID) over 24 hours. The least-squares mean difference versus vehicle was -11.5 for BL1332 0.30% and -9.0 for BL1332 0.15%, with negative values favoring BL1332 indicating greater pain relief.

Both BL1332 dose groups demonstrated numerically greater pain relief than vehicle across every SPID analysis conducted, including the primary endpoint, secondary endpoints and exploratory analyses through 72 hours after surgery. Consistent directional improvement was observed across all prespecified pain assessment windows.

For the secondary endpoint measuring pain reduction during the first six hours after surgery, the 0.30% dose demonstrated a nominally significant reduction versus vehicle.

Exploratory Findings

Additional exploratory analyses provided further insight into the clinical profile of BL1332.

At every assessment between six and 12 hours after surgery, a greater proportion of patients receiving either BL1332 dose reported complete pain relief compared with vehicle. At six hours following surgery, complete pain relief was reported by 14.0% and 14.6% of patients receiving BL1332 0.30% and 0.15%, respectively, compared with 3.7% of patients receiving vehicle.

In an anterior segment OCT subset, patients treated with either BL1332 dose demonstrated greater central corneal epithelial thickness at Day 3 compared with vehicle. These findings were consistent with faster healing of the corneal surface following surgery and support further evaluation in future studies.

Safety

BL1332 was well tolerated.

Treatment-emergent adverse events occurred in 6.0% of patients receiving BL1332 0.30%, 13.7% of patients receiving BL1332 0.15% and 14.8% of patients receiving vehicle. There were no treatment-related adverse events, serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events.

The safety profile was considered acceptable, with no new safety signals identified.

Path Forward

Bausch + Lomb is completing its analysis of the full dataset and expects to discuss the findings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company is evaluating study designs, endpoints and patient populations that best align with the clinical profile observed in this study. These findings, together with results from a previously reported Phase 1b study of BL1332 in participants with capsaicin-induced pain, will help shape discussions with the FDA and the program's future development.

Call with R&D Leadership

Today at 5 p.m. ET, Dr. Hashad and Mayssa Attar, PhD, senior vice president, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer R&D, Bausch + Lomb, will present the results followed by a Q&A session. Details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2883/54869 Participant Event Dial-in: +1 (888) 506-0062 (North America) +1 (973) 528-0011 (International) Participant Access Code: 832968 Replay Dial-in: +1 (877) 481-4010 (North America) +1 (919) 882-2331 (International) Replay Passcode: 54869 (replay available until Dec. 3, 2026)

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “seeks,” “expects,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “potential,” “pending” or “proposed” and variations or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future development of the program, including plans for discussions with the FDA and potential Phase 3 planning. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

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