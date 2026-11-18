BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 30, 2026, which includes a fireside chat beginning at 2:10 pm ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:



Yvonne Perron



Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

Maria Isabel Cuartas



Manager Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

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SOURCE Azenta