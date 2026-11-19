Women's & Family Health category recognition affirms the Axena Health team's work to bring clinically proven pelvic health treatment into women's everyday lives

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axena Health, Inc. (Axena Health), a women's health company redefining the standard of care for pelvic health conditions through clinically proven, non-invasive treatments, today announced it has been named a Best in Class winner in the Women's & Family Health category of the Digital Health Hub Foundation's 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards. Winners were celebrated on November 16 at HLTH USA in Las Vegas.

"Urinary and fecal incontinence affect millions of women, yet too many are told it's just a normal part of having children or growing older, and they never hear that effective, non-invasive treatment exists," said Samantha Pulliam, MD, FACOG, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Axena Health. "Being named Best in Class among some of the most innovative companies in healthcare shows that pelvic health belongs at the center of every conversation about the future of women's and family healthcare. This recognition reflects the dedication of our exceptional team, and it pushes us to keep expanding access to clinically proven treatments that fit into women's everyday lives."

The Digital Health & AI Awards recognize the companies and innovations shaping the future of healthcare. Axena Health was one of 38 competitive 2026 award winners chosen from more than 1,300 participating companies worldwide. Entrants went through multiple rounds of evaluation by hundreds of experts in healthcare, technology, clinical medicine, venture capital and innovation.

Axena Health is working to expand access to effective, evidence-based treatment for urinary and chronic fecal incontinence through its flagship product, the Leva® Pelvic Health System (Leva). Prescribed by clinicians, Leva brings supervised pelvic floor muscle training into women's homes as a non-invasive, medication-free treatment in just five minutes a day. The program combines FDA-cleared technology that shows real-time visualization of pelvic movement with personalized coaching and progress tracking, and it lets clinicians monitor patient progress. Multiple clinical trials and peer-reviewed publications support its efficacy in treating urinary and chronic fecal incontinence. To learn more about Leva, visit www.levacares.com.

About Axena Health

Axena Health, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of women with pelvic floor disorders. Axena Health's flagship product, the Leva® Pelvic Health System, offers a novel, effective, first-line treatment for urinary incontinence (UI) and chronic fecal incontinence (FI), underreported conditions affecting over 78 million and 12 million women in the U.S. alone. Axena Health's technology enables non-invasive, drug-free treatment via precise visualization of movement in real time during pelvic floor muscle training, while monitoring usage and progress. For more information, please visit www.axenahealth.com or www.levacares.com and follow Axena Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Leva® Pelvic Health System

The Leva® Pelvic Health System offers an innovative, non-invasive, medication-free way for women to treat urinary incontinence (UI) and chronic fecal incontinence (FI) — at home in just five minutes a day. Combining a small FDA-cleared vaginal motion sensor with integrated software, the Leva System offers precise, real-time visualization of pelvic movement, progress tracking and active physician involvement, all of which support improved treatment outcomes. The Leva System is available by prescription only, enabling physician engagement in each patient’s success while also offering scalable first-line treatment of UI and chronic FI. The Leva System has multiple clinical trials and published data from globally recognized medical centers supporting its efficacy in treating UI, including two studies in Obstetrics and Gynecology (The Green Journal), the official publication of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Important Indication and Other Information for the Leva® Pelvic Health System

The Leva® Pelvic Health System is intended for (1) strengthening of pelvic floor muscles, (2) rehabilitation and training of weak pelvic floor muscles for the treatment of stress, mixed, and mild to moderate urgency urinary incontinence (including overactive bladder) in women and (3) rehabilitation and training of weak pelvic floor muscles for the first-line treatment of chronic fecal incontinence (>3-month uncontrolled passage of feces) in women. This device interacts with the user via smartphone technology. Treatment with the Leva System is by prescription and is not for everyone. Please talk to your prescriber to see if Leva System is right for you. Your prescriber should discuss all potential benefits and risks with you. Do not use Leva System while pregnant, or if you think you may be pregnant, unless authorized by your doctor. For a complete summary of the risks and instructions for the Leva System, see its Instructions for Use available at www.levacares.com.

Axena Health

Makenna Lukens

mlukens@vaultcommunications.com