Women’s health
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
Bayer on Thursday provided additional data on late-stage studies of its rival drug to Astellas’ Veozah, which met all primary endpoints.
A European Medicines Agency panel on Friday cited a possible but unconfirmed risk of cancer and recommended that hydroxyprogesterone caproate drugs be suspended from the European Union market.
On this episode of Denatured, Lori Ellis and guests discuss President Biden’s Executive Order on Advancing Women’s Health Research and Innovation and the outlook of investment in women’s health.
In the second episode of our series on women’s health, we discuss what may happen to future generations if women, the custodians of generational health, are not comfortable sharing complete medical histories.
While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, we discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more
Thousands of retail outlets are now receiving shipments of the first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the U.S., but effects on the overall contraception market are unclear.
Federal funding and legislation spotlight women’s health opportunities and challenges.
Bayer bagged another late-stage victory for its menopause drug candidate Tuesday, setting up a potential showdown with Astellas’ Veozah which was approved last year by the FDA for the treatment of hot flashes.
A controversial decision by the Alabama Supreme Court temporarily chilled IVF before igniting nationwide pushes to protect access to this type of fertility treatment, leaving drugmakers with questions.
Despite missing out on an FDA approval for major depressive disorder, Zurzuvae appears to be a strong asset for Sage Therapeutics, with high growth potential in 2024.
