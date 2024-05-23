SUBSCRIBE
Women’s health

Drug Development
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Bayer's office in New Jersey
Drug Development
Bayer Touts Phase III Results for Menopause Symptom Drug
Bayer on Thursday provided additional data on late-stage studies of its rival drug to Astellas’ Veozah, which met all primary endpoints.
May 17, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Pregnant woman sitting in a chair in distress/iStock, Motortion
Policy
EU Regulator Pulls Approval for Preterm Labor Drug One Year After FDA
A European Medicines Agency panel on Friday cited a possible but unconfirmed risk of cancer and recommended that hydroxyprogesterone caproate drugs be suspended from the European Union market.
May 17, 2024
1 min read
Kate Goodwin
Policy
Women’s Health: Where Politics and Science Meet
On this episode of Denatured, Lori Ellis and guests discuss President Biden’s Executive Order on Advancing Women’s Health Research and Innovation and the outlook of investment in women’s health.
May 8, 2024
1 min read
Where Do We Go From Here? The Future of Women’s Health
In the second episode of our series on women’s health, we discuss what may happen to future generations if women, the custodians of generational health, are not comfortable sharing complete medical histories.
April 24, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Policy
It’s a Design Problem: Women and Clinical Trials
While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, we discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more
April 10, 2024
1 min read
Pictured: Pharmacist giving over-the-counter birth control pills
Birth Control Market Evolves as OTC Opill Hits US Stores
Thousands of retail outlets are now receiving shipments of the first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the U.S., but effects on the overall contraception market are unclear.
April 8, 2024
4 min read
Neil Versel
Policy
Can $12 Billion Jumpstart Women’s Health?
Federal funding and legislation spotlight women’s health opportunities and challenges.
April 8, 2024
8 min read
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Bayer's office in Berlin, Germany/iStock
Drug Development
Bayer’s Veozah Rival Hits Goals in Long-Term Phase III Hot Flash Study
Bayer bagged another late-stage victory for its menopause drug candidate Tuesday, setting up a potential showdown with Astellas’ Veozah which was approved last year by the FDA for the treatment of hot flashes.
March 19, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: IVF collage/Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Policy
Alabama Ruling, Political Blowback Rattle In Vitro Fertilization Market
A controversial decision by the Alabama Supreme Court temporarily chilled IVF before igniting nationwide pushes to protect access to this type of fertility treatment, leaving drugmakers with questions.
March 12, 2024
5 min read
Neil Versel
Pictured: Unhappy woman with her head in her hands
Business
Sage Touts Strong Launch for Postpartum Depression Drug Zurzuvae
Despite missing out on an FDA approval for major depressive disorder, Zurzuvae appears to be a strong asset for Sage Therapeutics, with high growth potential in 2024.
February 15, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Femasys Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and Provides Corporate Update
August 8, 2024
9 min read
Press Releases
FDA Accepted PD-L1 Inhibitor Durvalumab for the Treatment of Endometrial Cancer
August 2, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Entera’s EB613, the First Once Daily PTH(1-34) Tablet Treatment Dedicated to Post-Menopausal Women with High Risk Osteoporosis Abstract Selected for Presentation at the ASBMR 2024 Annual Meeting - Key SABRE Update Also Expected
August 1, 2024
6 min read
Press Releases
TMRW Life Sciences Exceeds Series D Financing Goal To Meet Soaring Demand from Fertility Clinics Seeking Safe & More Accurate Cryostorage Solutions
July 24, 2024
3 min read