AusperBio to Present Long-Term Follow-Up Data of AHB-137 Treatment in Chronic Hepatitis B in Two Late-Breaking Oral Presentations at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2026

Two abstracts on long-term follow-up data of AHB-137 treatment for chronic hepatitis B have been selected for late-breaking oral presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (together, "AusperBio"), a near-commercial biopharmaceutical company, today announced that two abstracts reporting long-term follow-up data of AHB-137 treatment have been selected for late-breaking oral presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2026, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), to be held November 5–9 in Denver, Colorado, USA.

The presentations will report long-term follow-up from the AB-10-8004 study (NCT07146100) in two populations of participants with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) who completed prior AHB-137 clinical studies: nucleos(t)ide analogue (NA) treatment-experienced patients, and treatment-naïve patients who received AHB-137 monotherapy.

"We are honored that two abstracts from the AB-10-8004 study have been selected for late-breaking oral presentations at The Liver Meeting®," said Chris Yang, Co-founder and CSO of AusperBio. "We look forward to sharing these long-term follow-up data with the hepatology community as we continue to advance AHB-137 toward our goal of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B."

The presentation details are as follows:

Publication Number: 5001



Abstract Title: Durability of AHB-137 up to 9 Month Post End-of-Studies in Nucleos(t)ide Analogue Treated Participants with Chronic Hepatitis B: First Long-Term Follow-up Report from the AB-10-8004 Study



Session: Late Breaking Abstract Parallel Session



Date and Time: November 8, 2026, 2:00 pm – 2:15 pm MT



Presenter: Jinlin Hou, MD, Southern Medical University, Guangdong, China

Publication Number: 5010



Abstract Title: Durability of Functional Cure to AHB-137 Monotherapy in Treatment-Naïve Participants with Chronic Hepatitis B: Long-Term Follow-Up Results of the AB-10-8004 Study



Session: Late Breaking Abstract Parallel Session 2



Date and Time: November 8, 2026, 6:00 pm – 6:15 pm MT



Presenter: Junqi Niu, MD, The First Hospital of Jilin University, Changchun, China

Late-breaking abstracts will be available on the AASLD website beginning at 8:00 am MT on November 5, 2026. AusperBio plans to issue a press release with additional details following the presentations.

The full scientific program for The Liver Meeting® 2026, as well as the abstracts, can be found on the AASLD website.

About AHB-137

AHB-137 is AusperBio's lead investigational unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy for chronic hepatitis B (CHB), developed using the Company's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO platform. AHB-137 is designed to suppress hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) production, inhibit viral DNA replication, and promote immune reactivation, with the goal of achieving a functional cure for CHB. AHB-137 has demonstrated promising clinical results and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in China, following completion of a global Phase 1 study and multiple Phase 2 studies. The Company is advancing AHB-137 through a coordinated global development strategy toward potential commercialization. AHB-137 is an investigational product candidate and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About AusperBio

AusperBio is a near-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated oligonucleotide therapeutics and targeted delivery technologies, with an initial focus on achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. The Company's innovation engine is built on its proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO and Au-HALO™ targeted delivery platforms, supporting the development of therapies across multiple oligonucleotide modalities. With multiple clinical-stage programs and a growing pipeline, AusperBio is advancing a backbone-based combination strategy for functional cure of CHB while exploring opportunities in additional disease areas with significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.ausperbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release has been prepared by AusperBio (the "Company", "We") for informational purposes only. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue", "could", "potential", "may", "will", "goal" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that results in earlier clinical studies may not be indicative of future results and that any product candidates may not ultimately obtain required approvals or meaningfully improve patient outcomes, and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, timing of results, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Except as expressly required by law, the Company and/or its officers, directors, employees, and agents shall not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in the information provided.

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