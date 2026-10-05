Ardelyx to Present New Data on Hyperphosphatemia Management at ASN Kidney Week 2026

Presentations include real-world XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) data and new insights into hyperphosphatemia management and outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced three abstracts will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026, taking place October 21–25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The poster presentations will highlight new research pertaining to the hyperphosphatemia treatment landscape, including real-world evidence evaluating the effectiveness of tenapanor with different phosphate binders, patient perspectives on the challenges of managing hyperphosphatemia, and an analysis of the impact long-term hyperphosphatemia has on morbidity and mortality among patients on dialysis.

Presentation Details

Real-World Effectiveness of Tenapanor: Serum Phosphate Outcomes by Existing Phosphate Binder Use

Authors: Alan Fossa, Dhajanae Sylvertooth, Angelo Karaboyas, Roberto Pecoits-Filho, Luisa L. Scott

Poster: FR-PO0317

Presentation Time: October 23, 2026, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm MDT

Patient Perspectives on Hyperphosphatemia Management in a Contemporary End-Stage Kidney Disease Cohort: Results of an Online Survey

Authors: Nissreen Elfadawy, Jaime Uribarri, Janet Diaz-Martinez, Asa Renfroe, Emily Belcher, Luisa L. Scott

Poster: FR-PO0324

Presentation Time: October 23, 2026, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm MDT

Morbidity and Mortality Risks Associated with Cumulative Hyperphosphatemia in a Contemporary Cohort of US Dialysis Patients

Authors: Julia Scialla, Bernard Jaar, Nan Ji, Roberto Pecoits-Filho, Keith McCullough, Luisa L. Scott

Poster: FR-PO0316

Presentation Time: October 23, 2026, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm MDT

The abstracts are available on the ASN Kidney Week 2026 website here.

In addition to the above poster presentations, Ardelyx will host an Exhibitor Spotlight session titled "Expanding Perspectives in Hyperphosphatemia Treatment: A Different Approach" on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 11:00 am MDT. Leading nephrologist Samuel A. Kantor, MD, will present an in-depth look at XPHOZAH (tenapanor), a first-in-class phosphate absorption inhibitor (PAI). Dr. Kantor will cover XPHOZAH's mechanism of action, efficacy and safety data, and practical guidance for its use as an add-on therapy for dialysis patients who remain above guideline-established serum phosphorus targets despite current phosphate binder treatment.

About XPHOZAH® (tenapanor)

XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) is the first and only phosphate absorption inhibitor (PAI) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy. With a differentiated mechanism of action, XPHOZAH blocks phosphate absorption through the paracellular pathway, the primary pathway of phosphate absorption, and is administered as one tablet taken twice daily. Diarrhea was the most common side effect experienced by patients taking XPHOZAH in clinical trials. Please see Important Safety Information below and click for full Prescribing Information.

About Hyperphosphatemia

Hyperphosphatemia is a serious condition characterized by elevated levels of phosphate in the blood that affects many of the approximately 550,000 people in the United States with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on maintenance dialysis. As kidney function declines, the kidneys are unable to adequately eliminate excess phosphate, leading to its accumulation in the blood. Elevated phosphate levels are associated with adverse clinical outcomes in patients with CKD on dialysis. International KDIGO treatment guidelines recommend lowering progressively or persistently elevated serum phosphate toward the laboratory-specific normal range. In adults, a commonly used reference range is approximately 2.5–4.5 mg/dL.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:

Pediatric patients under 6 years of age

Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction





WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Diarrhea

Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.

INDICATION

XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

For additional safety information, please see full Prescribing Information.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company’s pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with its partners to develop and commercialize its products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectations regarding: the anticipated presentation of data at ASN Kidney Week 2026, including the timing and content of the poster presentations and the Exhibitor Spotlight session. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally, and the risk that real-world, post hoc, survey or other analyses may not be indicative of future results or may be interpreted differently by others. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx’s business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2026, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Lisa Caperelli

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

lcaperelli@ardelyx.com

Media Contact:

Lindsey Manuel

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

lmanuel@ardelyx.com