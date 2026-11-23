HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases, today announced the discontinuation of the Phase 3 PRISM-1 study. The decision is based on the recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) following its review of data from an event-driven, pre-specified interim analysis that showed the pre-specified efficacy boundary for overall survival (OS) was not reached.

PRISM-1 evaluated quemliclustat, an investigational small-molecule CD73 inhibitor, plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy versus placebo plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). At the interim analysis, quemliclustat plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel showed similar efficacy for the primary and secondary endpoints compared with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel alone. There were no differences in adverse events or toxicity.

“We are deeply disappointed with the results, even though participants in both arms of the study reached the longest overall survival observed to date in a global, first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer study,” said Richard Markus, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Arcus Biosciences. “We believe the data from PRISM-1 will add to the scientific understanding of this disease, and we are committed to sharing what we learn. We are grateful to the patients, families and investigators who took part in this study and made this research possible.”

PRISM-1 is being discontinued, and Arcus is communicating with investigators to determine appropriate next steps for patients in the study.

Quemliclustat is an investigational molecule. Approval from any regulatory authority for its use has not been received, and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

About the Phase 3 PRISM-1 Trial

PRISM-1 is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 3 study that enrolled approximately 650 patients with treatment-naive metastatic PDAC. Participants were randomized 2:1 between quemliclustat plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy plus placebo arms. The primary endpoint was OS, and secondary endpoints included progression-free survival (PFS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), disease control rate (DCR) and safety.

About Quemliclustat

Quemliclustat is an investigational, potent and selective small molecule CD73 inhibitor. CD73 is the primary enzymatic producer of immunosuppressive adenosine in the tumor microenvironment, and high CD73 expression is associated with significantly poorer prognosis in several tumor types, including pancreatic, colon and lung. Quemliclustat has been shown to block the production of adenosine. Once the immunosuppressive effects of adenosine are removed, activation of antitumor immune cells may be restored, resulting in cancer cell death.

About Pancreatic Cancer

According to the American Cancer Society and National Cancer Institute, approximately 67,530 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S. in 2026, and pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. Approximately 50% of people with pancreatic cancer are diagnosed in the metastatic setting, which is associated with a five-year survival rate of only 3%. Pancreatic cancer occurs in the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach that helps with digestion and controlling blood sugar. The majority (over 90%) of pancreatic cancers are adenocarcinomas, a type of cancer that forms in tissues that line certain internal organs and release fluids like those that help with digestion. There have been limited advancements for treating pancreatic cancer, and chemotherapy has been the standard of care for more than 30 years.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Founded in 2015, Arcus pairs proven biology with exceptional chemistry to create medicines that deliver meaningful improvements for patients. The company has advanced two oncology programs to Phase 3 clinical trials, including casdatifan, a HIF-2α inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. Arcus is also applying its small-molecule, medicinal chemistry and antibody capabilities to expand into immunology. Every program is held to the highest standard: outperform the current standard of care. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding events or results to occur in the future contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Arcus’s additional disclosure of results and its ability to add to the scientific understanding of this disease and next steps for patients in the PRISM-1 study. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Arcus’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited, to risks associated with: further analyses of the PRISM-1 data; changes to the company’s strategy and operating plans; the effect of the PRISM-1 results on Arcus’s other programs and collaborations; changes in the competitive landscape for Arcus’s programs; and the inherent uncertainty associated with pharmaceutical product development and clinical trials. Risks and uncertainties facing Arcus are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of Arcus’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Arcus disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release except to the extent required by law.

Investor Inquiries:

Pia Eaves

VP of Investor Relations & Strategy

(617) 459-2006

peaves@arcusbio.com



Media Inquiries:

Holli Kolkey

VP of Corporate Affairs

(650) 922-1269

hkolkey@arcusbio.com



Maryam Bassiri

Director of Corporate Affairs

(510) 406-8520

mbassiri@arcusbio.com