First sentinel cohort patient to successfully complete the treatment period marks a protocol milestone in the Phase 3 randomized controlled trial evaluating BIOxHEAL™ in nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel biologic and gene therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the first patient enrolled in the sentinel safety cohort of its Phase 3 randomized controlled clinical trial of BIOxHEAL™ (study AB BIOH-26-001) has successfully completed the treatment period.

AB BIOH-26-001 is a multicenter, open-label, randomized controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BIOxHEAL plus standard of care (SOC) compared with SOC alone in patients with chronic, nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers. The trial includes an initial non-randomized sentinel safety cohort in which all enrolled participants receive BIOxHEAL plus SOC. Complete wound closure — defined as 100% epithelialization of the target ulcer — is the primary endpoint of the study at 12 weeks, confirmed by blinded, independent wound evaluators.

The sentinel cohort is designed to generate early clinical and safety data before initiation of the broader 243-patient randomized phase. The successful completion of the treatment period by the first sentinel cohort participant is a meaningful protocol milestone, confirming that the trial is operating as designed and that patients are completing the BIOxHEAL treatment course under the conditions of the Phase 3 protocol.

David G Armstrong, DPM MD PhD, Distinguished Professor of Surgery at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and Study Chair for AB BIOH-26-001, said, “Having the first patient in this sentinel cohort successfully complete the treatment period is an important step for this program. It confirms that the trial is enrolling and retaining patients as intended, and that the BIOxHEAL treatment course is being completed under the protocol. This is the kind of operational milestone that builds confidence as we move toward the DSMB safety review and the initiation of the randomized phase.”

AB BIOH-26-001 is conducted in collaboration with the Professional Education and Research Institute (PERI) as the clinical research organization. The study is registered on ClinicalTrials.gov.

Applied Biologics continues to treat and monitor participants in the sentinel cohort. Per protocol, following the required number of treatment completions, the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) will conduct a safety review of the sentinel cohort data. Subject to DSMB recommendation and FDA authorization, the Company anticipates initiating the 243-patient randomized phase of the trial thereafter.

Applied Biologics continues to advance its research and development pipeline, including BIOxHEAL™ in Phase 3 clinical development for chronic wounds, APPB-515 for osteoarthritis, and APPB-429 for diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

About BIOxHEAL™

BIOxHEAL™ is a sterile, single-use, topically applied biologic derived from human amniotic membrane. BIOxHEAL retains the native tissue extracellular matrix architecture and complex of biologically active factors implicated in wound healing. BIOxHEAL is currently under clinical investigation for the treatment of nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers.

Applied Biologics is evaluating BIOxHEAL through rigorous, prospective, randomized controlled clinical development.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company combines commercial-stage advanced wound care technologies with a growing pipeline of investigational biologic and gene therapy programs, including BIOxHEAL™, in Phase 3 clinical development for chronic wounds; APPB-515, a preclinical disease-modifying osteoarthritis gene therapy program; and APPB-429, a preclinical gene therapy program targeting diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Applied Biologics continues to invest in rigorous clinical research, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, scientific innovation, and national market access.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding AB BIOH-26-001, the BIOxHEAL Phase 3 clinical trial, the DSMB review, the timing of FDA authorization, the initiation of the randomized phase, and future development of BIOxHEAL and Applied Biologics’ other programs. The milestone described herein reflects a single patient treatment completion in the sentinel cohort and is not necessarily indicative of outcomes that will be observed in the randomized phase of the trial. Actual results and timing may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to clinical, regulatory, operational, safety, and other risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that BIOxHEAL will receive regulatory approval or achieve positive results in the randomized phase.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com