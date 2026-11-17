TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Apotex Health Corp. ("Apotex") (TSX: APTX) today announced that Jeff Watson, President and CEO, and Brian McClelland, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to view a live webcast of the fireside chat at this weblink.

About Apotex

Apotex is a Canadian-based global health company. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

Learn more at www.apotex.com.

SOURCE Apotex Health Corp.