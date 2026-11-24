CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apnimed, Inc. (Nasdaq: APMD) (“Apnimed”), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference taking place November 30 - December 2, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla.

Details of Apnimed’s participation are as follows:

Event: 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

Webcast: Click here

Apnimed will also host one-on-one investor meetings on Monday, November 30, 2026, and Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Investors interested in meeting with Apnimed should contact their Evercore representative directly.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases. Apnimed believes the introduction of once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for adults with OSA. Apnimed believes that adults with OSA would benefit from having multiple treatment options with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of OSA’s disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention and expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment.

Apnimed is advancing its product candidate, AD109 (proposed proprietary name Oxnimbi), which is designed to improve oxygenation in adults living with OSA. Apnimed believes that Oxnimbi could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA, which has historically been limited to devices or invasive surgeries.

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We may, in some cases, use terms such as “potential,” “believe,” “would,” “envision,” “propose,” “could,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of once-nightly oral drugs for adults with OSA (including to improve oxygenation, expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment, or simplify intervention), the clinical and therapeutic potential of Oxnimbi (including to address the neurobiology of OSA, improve oxygenation in adults living with OSA, or catalyze a new treatment paradigm for OSA), the potential acceptance of Oxnimbi as the proprietary name for AD109, and other statements that are not historical facts. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development; our ability to execute on our strategy, including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals on the expected timeline, if at all; risks related to our financial condition and the need for substantial additional funding in order to complete development activities and commercialize Oxnimbi; risks related to the competitive landscape for OSA products; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; risks related to regulatory developments and approval processes of the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory authorities; and risks related to establishing and maintaining our intellectual property protections. These and other risks and uncertainties concerning our business and operations are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” of our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Apnimed undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

media@apnimed.com

Investor Contact:

ir@apnimed.com