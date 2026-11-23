Round funds a platform of allogeneic B cells that can be engineered to produce a wide range of protein medicines inside the body

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apiary Therapeutics Ltd. (“Apiary”, apiarytx.com), a Canadian biotechnology company engineering allogeneic B cells from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to produce protein medicines inside the body, today announced the closing of a C$7.3 million seed financing. The round was co-led by Genesys Capital and the Business Development Bank of Canada’s (BDC) Life Sciences Venture Fund, with participation from InBC Investment Corp. and Mission BioCapital.

Proceeds will be used to advance Apiary’s B cell platform, move its first program toward preclinical validation, scale the company’s process for manufacturing B cells from pluripotent stem cells, and expand its teams in Vancouver and Toronto.

Many protein and enzyme therapies must be injected or infused repeatedly, often for life. B cells are the body’s natural protein factories: they can persist for years and secrete large quantities of protein. Apiary is working to produce B cells from stem cells rather than from each patient’s own blood, creating an off-the-shelf product that can be programmed to make a therapeutic protein after a single administration. Because every product will start from the same iPSC bank and the same defined, scalable manufacturing process, each new therapy will require only a new gene edit. Apiary’s platform is designed to apply across enzyme replacement, protein deficiencies, autoimmune disease and oncology.

“A medicine that the body makes for itself, at the right level, in a durable manner, from one dose would change what treatment looks like for people who today depend on frequent infusions,” said Yale Michaels, PhD, Assistant Professor at the University of Manitoba and a co-founder of the company. “This financing lets us take our platform to pre-clinical validation and show that stem cell-derived B cells can be manufactured at the scale and at an affordable cost that patients and health systems need.”

“Apiary combines world-class stem cell science, founding experience in cell therapy development, and a vision to change how medicine is delivered. It’s the kind of disruptive, early-stage Canadian innovation that Genesys looks to enable, and we’re pleased to co-lead this seed round,” said Sarah Farr, Principal at Genesys Capital.

“Apiary embodies our mandate to back ambitious science with the potential for meaningful patient and healthcare impact,” said Parimal Nathwani, Managing Partner, Life Sciences Venture Fund, BDC. “The company’s approach could enhance the therapeutic potential of protein-based medicines while making them easier and more cost-effective to administer. We believe B cells represent the next frontier for industrialization. Backing Apiary’s team fits the fund’s thesis of investing in early-stage Canadian companies with the potential to transform how disease is treated. It also reflects BDC’s role as Canada’s development bank: filling the early-stage capital gap so that breakthrough Canadian science can be built and scaled here at home.”

“Our lab at UBC has spent years learning how blood and immune cells develop from stem cells, and how to guide that process outside the body,” said Peter Zandstra, PhD, scientific co-founder of Apiary and Professor in the School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of British Columbia. “Apiary builds on that foundation. B cells, and the plasma cells they mature into, are naturally specialized for sustained protein secretion and can persist in the body for years. That makes them a promising candidate for durable delivery of therapeutic proteins. Advances in stem cell differentiation and cell engineering have now brought us to the point where we can generate these cells and begin to test that idea.”

Apiary was founded using technology invented at UBC and incubated at CCRM as part of their company creation and investment program.

“Apiary is exactly the kind of company CCRM was built to create,” said Michael May, PhD, President and CEO, CCRM. “It pairs world-class Canadian science with the manufacturing and company-building expertise needed to turn that science into a therapy at the leading edge of medicine. This financing lets the team get on with that work.”

The seed financing adds to non-dilutive support from Genome Canada, Genome BC and the Stem Cell Network, and pre-seed investment from CCRM Enterprises and the Ontario Centre of Innovation.

About Apiary Therapeutics

Apiary Therapeutics Ltd. is a Canadian biotechnology company developing a platform of off-the-shelf, stem cell-derived B cell therapies for the durable delivery of biologic medicines. Apiary’s engineered B cells are designed to persist long-term and continuously produce therapeutic proteins inside the patient. The company was founded by CCRM, UBC Professor Peter Zandstra and University of Manitoba Assistant Professor Yale Michaels and is developing treatments based on the in vivo delivery of protein therapeutics. Apiary operates in Vancouver and Toronto. Visit apiarytx.com.

Media contact

Glenn MacLean

Apiary Therapeutics

info@apiarytx.com